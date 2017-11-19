Sunday, November 19, 2017
The Great War on Christmas Is With Us Again
Uh oh, don't look now, but it seems that the Great War on Christmas has begun.
And not in the United States where Donald Trump has vowed to save Christmas from the liberals and their happy holidays.
But in Britain, where a group of religious fanatics is threatening to boycott Tesco the large supermarket chain.
For running this seasonal ad.
Because, sadly, just the sight of a Muslim family is apparently enough to make those bigots flap their wings like turkeys.
Or turn their angry little faces bright red.
But then of course they're the same people who are going after Starbucks for allegedly pandering to the "gay agenda."
By among other things allegedly including two same-sex hands on the holiday cup.
This year's Starbucks cups are under controversy - again - for its alleged "gay agenda" and many on Twitter are theorizing that the couple depicted holding hands is a pair of lesbians.
Which I must admit confuses me eh?
For while I know EXACTLY how I feel about the bigots who are threatening to boycott Tesco...
And my Mum just e-mailed me to say she's sending me a Tesco Christmas pudding in the mail. So there.
What do you say to a religious freak like this one?
Is he seriously suggesting that lesbians could give themselves over to "shameful lust "in a Starbucks?"
Or that gays and Christmas don't go together? What???
Who do they think those elves are, who decorate Christmas trees and dress up fancy shop windows all over Canada?
And still manage to shop, like some of my friends, as if there was no tomorrow.
Oh boy, with people like Jimmy who needs a Great War on Christmas?
And thank goodness I'm an atheist.
Although I have to admit this nativity scene did upset me...
Not because of the usual reasons from the usual suspects.
The bakery chain Greggs has apologised for offending Christians with a nativity scene advert that replaces Jesus with a sausage roll. The chief executive of the Freedom Association, a rightwing pressure group, claimed the advert was “sick” and that the retailer would “never dare” insult other religions.
But only because it both infuriates and depresses me that I can't get a sausage roll as delicious looking as that one anywhere in Canada. !!#@!!
Or see how the creepy Andrew Scheer would react to that ad...
Which would be both entertaining and revealing.
And would at least serve to remind us how lucky we are NOT to be living in Con Canada anymore.
Which reminds me, if you have any progressive friends who have forgotten that horror show, or know any old dotards who keep moaning about how Trudeau is worse than Harper !!#@!
May I recommend that you give them a Christmas coupon to Sgt. Harper's Paintball City.
And if that doesn't jog their memories, just remind that the holiday spirit may be running low in Canada.
But it's not doing that great in Britain.
And it's definitely worse in America...
