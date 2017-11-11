The Day The Con Media Roared Like Rats

No, that's not the famous MGM logo, and that's not Leo the lion.
That's our ratty Con media!!!
It can make quite a roar when it goes after a big piece of cheese, or Justin Trudeau.
And yesterday it was really loud, and never sounded uglier.
Or more absurd.
Or more Con.
It all began yesterday morning when a right-wing Australian paper blasted our Prime Minister.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sabotaged the endorsement of a pact to salvage a multibillion-dollar, 11-nation Pacific Rim trade deal at the last minute, surprising leaders of the other nations, including Australia's Malcolm Turnbull.
Mr Trudeau failed to show up at a meeting late on Friday that was set to officially revive the agreement. "There were a lot of unhappy leaders left sitting there," said an official who was in the meeting.
And before anyone could say cheese, or before anyone knew what was happening, our ratty media was lining up to take shots at Trudeau.
Led by Andrew Scheer's favourite CBC reporter Rosemary Barton...
Who was quickly followed by others like the old CTV hack Don Martin...
Who sounded so excited it was hard to know whether he was wearing pants or not.
And one can only hope he was, because the shabby Postmedia stooge David Akin was following closely behind...
And he NEVER misses an opportunity to bash Trudeau or polish Paul Godfrey's ass.
Or like Andrew Coyne and all the others on the doomed Postmedia Titanic, sing for his supper...
And when at last the mystery was solved, and it turned out that our Prime Minister was simply letting the other countries know that they weren't going to push Canada around.
And it became clear that this was Justin's Canada First moment.
Sources from other TPP countries were telling reporters the Canadians "screwed" everyone, while Canadian officials said other countries got carried away before an agreement was ready and that the meeting of 11 leaders was cancelled after Mr. Trudeau's meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ran late.
The 11 governments still in the TPP talks wanted this to be a symbol that trade liberalization goes on even when Mr. Trump's United States is going the other way. The other 10 governments wanted to show that they were fully committed to TPP 2.0. Mr. Trudeau wasn't ready to go all in. This was his "Canada first" moment.
None of the Con media rats had the decency to apologize for their hysterical behaviour. Or for taking a report from a right-wing Australian paper, running with it like a pack of feral ferrets, only to end up looking like idiots.
And the closest Rosemary Barton came to remorse was this:
Which elicited this comment from one of her Twitter followers...
Who I'm pretty sure sure was speaking for millions of Canadians who once loved the CBC but don't recognize what it has become...
For they may call it the new/nouveau National, but it's still the place where Cons hang out, and we're supposed to grin and bear it.
And all I can say is, if those Schmearlings think that progressives in this country are going to take this right-wing assault lying down, they've got another thought coming.
For I sense there are a lot of people in this country who are getting really angry at the blatantly biased way the Parliamentary Press parrots are covering the news, never even bothering to balance their stories, or their collection of squawking heads.
And are simply playing into the hands of the Cons, who are trying to make the Liberals look like criminals.
Led by the creepy religious fanatic Andrew Scheer, the man they call Schmear...
Cranking out American-style political porn like this:
BREAKING NEWS: Both the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister are now under investigation for breaking federal law.https://t.co/G76W0vQePf pic.twitter.com/CBpxEo7B52— Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) November 11, 2017
No doubt with the help of Hamish Marshall, who once worked for Ezra Levant and his hate mongering rag The Rebel...
And this is the story, and the scandal, the MSM should be covering.
But isn't.
Which reminds me... if our ratty media won't report on the alt-right takeover of the country's official opposition party, or can't properly cover a foreign story from Ottawa, maybe they could take a look, or a sniff, at what's happening on Parliament Hill.
Because that's disgusting.
And it does makes you wonder who those people are, and whether the corruption all around them is affecting the way they do their jobs.
Or wonder how they see themselves...
While I wonder who gave those pompous porkers the right to twist reality and act as if they were working to elect Andrew Schmear?
When far more Canadians voted for and still support Justin Trudeau and his Liberals.
Yup. There's something terribly wrong with our Con media, and it's threatening our democracy.
Let's fight back, stand up for our Canadian values. Let's boycott the hell out of them.
And teach those hogs and their depraved leader a lesson they'll never forget....
No comments:
Post a Comment