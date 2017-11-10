Friday, November 10, 2017
Roy Moore: Another Homophobe Bites The Dust
I have always believed that in the sweaty core of every homophobic religious fanatic there lurks a monstrous pervert.
And the case of Roy Moore, a Republican senatorial candidate in Alabama, only proves my point.
Moore believes that the Bible not the U.S. constitution should guide the affairs of government. He believes that homosexuality should be illegal.
He likes to pull out his gun in public.
But now he may have put at least one bullet into the Republican Party.
After it was revealed that he may have had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl.
As well as hit on other young women
You can read that story for yourself if you wish, I don't wish to quote from it, the details are too disgusting. Homophobes drizzle perversion behind them like a slug's trail.
And as David Frum points out, there's probably more revelations to come.
Moore, who likes to drag a copy of the Ten Commandments chiselled into a block of granite behind him wherever he goes, reacted predictably.
But what is equally disgusting is how many other Republicans are buying that nonsense.
This is how the grubby Steve Bannon, one of Moore's biggest backers reacted to the news last night.
“The Bezos/Amazon/Washington Post that dropped that dime on Donald Trump is the same Bezos/Amazon/Washington Post that dropped the dime this afternoon on Judge Roy Moore. Now is that a coincidence? That’s what I mean when I say opposition party, right?”
And others went even further, as only religious fanatics could.
“Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus,” Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler told The Washington Examiner. “There's just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual.”
And the good news?
Trump can hardly come to Moore's aid considering his sordid background...
So he's getting ready to ditch his fellow pervert.
And if Moore is forced to resign or fatally damaged, the Democrats could regain control of the Senate.
And stick a fork in the side of the Trump regime as early as next year.
Which only goes to prove something else I've always believed.
Give Republicans and/or homophobes enough rope.
And they will hang themselves....
