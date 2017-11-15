Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Rick Mercer on Jason Kenney's Cowardly War on Children
As I'm sure you know, the bloated bigot Jason Kenney is waging war on LGBT children. Again.
Claiming that his opposition to Alberta's Bill 24, that is designed to protect gay kids who wish to join a Gay-Straight Alliance, doesn't mean he wants to out them to their parents.
Who could hurt them, or throw them into the street as so many parents do. Or even kill them.
But like everything that self loathing closet queen says or does, his words mean nothing.
And as Rick Mercer says, Kenney should be picking on somebody his own size.
And the good news?
Bill 24 passed this afternoon, and LGBT kids are now protected.
So now there is only one big question that remains to be determined.
Who will protect Alberta, and Canada, from the monstrous freak Jason Kenney?
For mark my words, if that cowardly bully is not stopped.
He will rip this country apart...
