Sunday, November 12, 2017
How The Con Media Were Made To Look Like Idiots
Remembrance Day is always a sad day, but it was a particularly gloomy day at the Parliamentary Press Gallery.
Yesterday they were squealing like hogs, accusing Justin Trudeau of having sabotaged a trade deal by missing a meeting.
And along with the creepy Andrew Schmear all but demanding that Trudeau resign IMMEDIATELY !!!!
But sadly for them, today they were all licking their self inflicted wounds and/or their private parts.
And looking like idiots.
After it was revealed that Team Trudeau had teamed up with Team Mexico to prevent Japan and Australia from railroading our country into signing a bad deal.
Heading into APEC, a senior Canadian government official said Ottawa had been anticipating pressure from TPP partners Japan and Australia, two countries that wanted to move forward quickly with sealing the 11-country deal.
The Trudeau government, on the other hand, wanted to throw some sand in the gears. Ottawa had been pushing the other parties to make changes to how the treaty would affect areas like culture, intellectual property and the auto sector.
Trudeau explained his situation to Pena Nieto, who reassured him that if Canada didn't sign on to the TPP, Mexico wouldn't either, the official said.
And thanks to our diplomatic skills, and our amigo, Canada had come out looking like a winner.
Late Friday, TPP trade ministers agreed to changes and new ways forward in areas Canada has been pressing for, like autos, cultural industries and the suspension of IP provisions from the original TPP. The official said the changes didn't come until after Canada informed the group it wasn't going to agree to the deal without them.
While Schmear and his porky Cons, and the shabby Con stooges in the MSM never looked more like losers.
And as a bonus so did Donald Trump.
President Trump delivered a fiery speech on trade here Friday, declaring that he would not allow the United States to be “taken advantage of anymore” and planned to place “America first.”
And then, less than 24 hours later, 11 Pacific Rim countries collectively shrugged and moved on without the U.S.
And all I can say is, not bad for a day's work...
And to think that Stephen Harper recently urged the Liberals and their large team of negotiators to surrender.
But then of course he would...
You know, the Cons are always attacking Justin Trudeau as only they can.
In the bestial, perverted manner that tells you all you need to know about them.
But when a smart guy, and a tough critic, and a good Canadian like Michael Geist, says the Liberals aren't doing too badly.
Years of disappointment in trade negotiations have left many Canadian intellectual property watchers hoping for the best, but expecting the worst when it comes to the IP provisions in trade deals. In earlier talks, Canadian negotiators would often advocate balanced positions during the negotiations, but ultimately cave to (primarily) U.S. pressures during the final round of talks.
Given that history, this week’s outcome of the TPP11 is reason for celebration as the second largest economy in the TPP finally acted like it. The Liberal government demonstrated genuine leadership in demanding significant changes to the flawed TPP intellectual property chapter and refusing to back down under intense pressure from some of the negotiating parties.
If I was a Liberal I'd take that as a sign that they're heading in the right direction.
On the other hand if I was a Con, I would be really worried and wonder whether the grubby religious fanatic Scheer, or Schmear, or Schmeagol was the leader they needed...
And if I was a member of the shabby Con media, I'd probably kill myself eh?
For having lost control, and blown any shred of credibility they still had out of the window.
In a desperate attempt to impress their corporate masters...
By trying to bring down Justin Trudeau by whatever means necessary.
Is it a game they like to play? Is it like chess or chequers? Or spin the bottle?
Because whatever it is, it's not working.
Despite all the attempts to smear the Liberal government, Justin Trudeau is still way more popular that Andrew Scheer.
The situation is so desperate the Cons have had to cancel their weekly YouTube show The Weekly Ninety.
Because nobody was watching.
And at the Con shop they're practically giving away the merchandise.
So I don't think it's too hard to imagine where the porky Cons and their stooges in the media are going...
Sad.
But after Harper they were never a Canadian party again.
And after we have them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, in the next election.
Nobody will ever miss them...
