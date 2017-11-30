Has Donald Trump Gone Stark Raving Mad?

We've always known that Donald Trump is a virulent racist, and that strange and dirty things swirl around in his head.
And in the last few days he has been teetering on the edge of the abyss, with his tweets becoming more and bizarre.
Or more and more deranged,
But now he has finally exceeded the last bounds of sanity and decency.
And is being accused of going stark raving mad.
After he fired off another volley of tweets that left much of the world reeling with disgust.
President Trump touched off another racially charged furor on Wednesday by sharing videos from a fringe British ultranationalist group purportedly showing Muslims committing acts of violence, a move that was swiftly condemned by Britain’s prime minister as well as politicians across the spectrum.
The videos Mr. Trump retweeted were titled: “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!” “Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!” and “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!” But the assailant in one of them was not a “Muslim migrant” and the other two showed four-year-old events with no explanation.
It had some like CNN's Chris Cillizza wondering whether Trump was losing control.
The last 48 hours feel like we've entered a different stage of wildness and unpredictability https://t.co/eRZdRUA8IE pic.twitter.com/IkQwZIBwkG— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) November 29, 2017
Trump is someone who prides himself on a sort of everywhere-all-at-once approach to governance. He throws lots and lots of things at the wall every day --through tweets, public statements and policy maneuvers. He has, from the start of his political career, reveled in thumbing his nose at conventional wisdom and political correctness. He is a provocateur by nature; he likes to get reaction, he likes to freak out the squares.
And yet, in the last few days Trump feels even more unmoored than usual. More erratic. More wild.
"Something is unleashed with him lately," Times reporter Maggie Haberman said on CNN Wednesday morning. "I don't know what is causing it, I don't know how to describe it."
It had the New York Daily News delivering this blunt verdict.
After his latest spasm of deranged tweets, only those completely under his spell can deny what growing numbers of Americans have long suspected: The President of the United States is profoundly unstable. He is mad. He is, by any honest layman’s definition, mentally unwell and viciously lashing out.
And had even his good buddy Piers Morgan throwing up his hands in despair.
Even as British cartoonists had a field day portraying Trump and the leaders of Britain First...
And suggesting that the Orange Oaf now has turds for brains.
But of course the big question is this: is Trump suffering from the first symptoms of dementia?
Or has he contracted a possibly fatal case of Muelleritis?
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has postponed an anticipated grand jury testimony linked to his investigation into Michael Flynn amid growing indications of possible plea deal discussions.
For that could be another sign that his old buddy Michael Flynn is about to start singing like a canary.
Flynn's attorney told Trump's legal team last week that he would no longer share information about the investigation, a move that signals Flynn is beginning conversations with the government that could involve a plea deal or a cooperation agreement.
And if Flynn is threatening to start singing or squealing, or dragging Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner out of the White House and into the Big House.
Jared Kushner has reportedly met with the team of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which is probing potential connections between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia.
According to CNN, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was the primary topic of conversation between investigators and Mr Kushner, a top aide to Donald Trump who is also the President’s son-in-law.
Who can blame Trump if he can see the writing on the wall, or feel the handcuffs on his wrists?
And in his bizarrely decorated White House is going a little crazy...
Or a lot crazy.
And one thing is for sure eh?
The more monster he makes himself.
The easier it will be to destroy him...
No comments:
Post a Comment