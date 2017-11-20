Monday, November 20, 2017
Donald Trump's Deeply Disturbing Twitter Weekend
Even by Donald Trump's insanely low standards, his behaviour on Twitter in the last 48 hours couldn't be more deranged and deeply disturbing.
Firing out tweets in every direction as if he was in some fevered frenzy.
Looking and sounding more and more like a maniac.
And even less, if that's possible, like a President.
Blasting the father of one of the three UCLA basketball players he claims he saved from facing shoplifting charges in China, for not praising him.
LaVar Ball downplayed his son's shoplifting incident in China, as well as President Donald Trump's involvement in getting LiAngelo Ball and two other UCLA basketball players back to the United States earlier this week.
"Who?" LaVar Ball told ESPN on Friday, when asked about Trump's involvement in the matter. "What was he over there for? Don't tell me nothing. Everybody wants to make it seem like he helped me out."
And then going even further.
Only to be accused of being too small to be president...
Or too racist.
Or just crazy.
But then of course Trump has so much on his mind these days he is even having trouble recognizing people.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was worried she may have caused a "diplomatic incident" after reportedly claiming that Donald Trump mistook her for Justin Trudeau's wife.
Which must have been embarrassing eh?
But not as embarrassing as having the monstrous religious pervert and homophobe Roy Moore come lurching after him demanding that Trump support him....
But of course Trump can't do that, because he's also a pervert.
And besides, he has other more pressing things to worry about.
Like this investigation.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team investigating whether President Donald Trump sought to obstruct a federal inquiry into connections between his presidential campaign and Russian operatives has now directed the Justice Department to turn over a broad array of documents, ABC News has learned.
In particular, Mueller's investigators are keen to obtain emails related to the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the earlier decision of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to recuse himself from the entire matter...
Because it's Mueller Time in America. Again...
Just in time for the holiday season.
And it seems obvious that Robert Mueller is still determined to nail Trump and his gang for obstruction of justice.
And that's why Trump is acting so crazy.
Like others in his besieged While House, he knows that's the easiest charge to prove, and that it's going to be a long winter.
One Republican operative in frequent contact with the White House described Mueller’s team “working through the staff like Pac-Man.”
“Of course they are worried,” said the Republican, who insisted on anonymity to offer a candid assessment. “Anybody that ever had the words ‘Russia’ come out of their lips or in an email, they’re going to get talked to. These things are thorough and deep. It’s going to be a long winter.”
“When the staff gather in the morning at the White House now, they jokingly say: ‘Good morning. Are you wired?’ ” one person close to the administration said.
The rats on the sinking ship are getting ready to start jumping.
Or squealing.
And even Trump must surely see the writing on the wall.
And know how this story is going to end...
