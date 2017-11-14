Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Andrew Scheer's Monstrous New Ad Campaign
I knew that it wouldn't be long before Hamish Marshall, who once worked for Ezra Levant's hate mongering rag The Rebel, would start telling Andrew Scheer what to do.
In his new role as the Con's election campaign manager.
The one who is supposed to help Scheer become Prime Minister, after having managed his winning leadership campaign.
I also knew that Marshall would start by trying to soften Schmear's image which has been damaged by weeks of screaming at Justin Trudeau.
Which has left him looking and sounding like a Schmeagol.
And sure enough they have tried to soften Scheer's image.
And it's hilarious...
Sort of like a Canadian version of Forrest Gump.
With Andrew Scheer strolling along in a quiet, clean, wealthy, white looking suburb, looking as bland as can be.
Trying to send out the message I'm not a religious fanatic, a misogynist, a racist, a homophobe or a Schmear artist, I'm Mr Nice Guy !!
But don't be fooled.
The only reason new Con propaganda machine is running that video, is because they want to make sure this new slogan gets a really gentle landing...
Because look at it. What does that message mean? What is Scheer trying to say?
Where have I heard that nativist message before?
And back then during the darkest days of the Harper regime, weren't Kellie Leitch and Chris Alexander beating the same drum?
Yes indeed, Schmeagol has heard that the Liberals are going to slightly increase the number of immigrants allowed to come to Canada.
And he's getting ready for battle...
And believe me, that maniac, and that issue, could set this country on fire.
Just as the fascists are setting fire to Poland.
The next election campaign has started.
Prepare to put our fascists in their place.
And get ready to defeat this creepy monster before he tears this country apart...
I watched without the volume. It looks like Pee Wee's playhouse.ReplyDelete