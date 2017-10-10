Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Trudeau, Trump, and the Ghastly Margaret Wente
As you may know, Justin Trudeau is going to meet with Donald Trump this week to fight for the future of NAFTA.
And try to hold back a tidal wave of protectionism.
And since hundreds of thousands of jobs in this country hang in the balance, you might expect that most Canadians would wish him luck.
But no, many Cons and other Trudeau haters are hoping he fails.
As does the snooty reactionary Margaret "Marie Antoinette" Wente.
Whose Thanksgiving column reeks of turkey shit and treason.
The best intentions often go awry. Bad things happen to good people. Sometimes you're the windshield, and sometimes you're the bug. These days, Justin Trudeau must be feeling like the bug.
For not only does that broken down scribbler compare the prime minister to a bug. Or distort the Liberal plan to make our tax system fairer.
The Liberals are looking pitifully out of touch. Bill Morneau, the Finance Minister, was shocked to discover that his small-business tax reforms – meant to rein in the overly entitled, income-sprinkling, dividend-hoarding fat cats – had thrown vast numbers of constituents into a towering rage. The victims weren't all fat cats, either. Some were farm families or female doctors with large debts and young children.
And swallow the Con artist Andrew Scheer's phony tax scam...
Hook, line, and sinker.
The benefits of income sprinkling are concentrated among Canada’s richest families In fact, the top 20% of families by income level capture 91% of the tax benefit from income sprinkling, according to data from Statistics Canada tax modelling software.
Male-headed families are much more likely to benefit from income sprinkling than female-headed ones. Of the 117,000 families that could be seeing a net benefit from small-business income splitting, only around 2,000 of them are headed by women.
Not only does she make Trudeau's plan to legalize marijuana sound like an episode of Reefer Madness.
Marijuana law reform was supposed to be another easy win. But it too could be more trouble than it's worth.
It's also dawning on the public that legalization has problems of its own. A sizable black market will still exist. The number of young users, including heavy-duty users intent on frying their brain cells, will likely go up. So will the number of stoned drivers.
As only an old snooty boozing Con could.
I’m not overly invested in the marijuana debate. My friends and I all smoked pot when we were young, but hardly any of us bother any more. In my circle, the drugs of choice are martinis and Chardonnay. Frankly, we consider stoners déclassé.
Who should be given a breathalyzer test before she writes her crappy columns.
But what's worse is the way she seems to relish the thought that Trump could wreck our country, and ruin Trudeau's long weekend.
Oh, well. Things could be worse. What if the U.S. slaps a punitive tariff on Bombardier and gives our major industries a heart attack? What if some crazy president threatens to rip up NAFTA? Things like that would really ruin a prime minister's long weekend. Fortunately, they'll never happen.
While demonstrating her abominable ignorance.
But then of course, she can't plagiarize EVERYTHING.
And while I recognize that the Con media is in desperate shape, and that Wente will do anything to save her job.
And I mean ANYTHING...
I can't spend my life wondering when will that serial plagiarist and ugly Trudeau hater finally be fired?
Or hit the windscreen like a bug...
*SPLAT*
But yes, please, in the name of human decency, in the name of Canada.
The sooner she goes.
The sooner the better....
