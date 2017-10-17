Tuesday, October 17, 2017
The Resurrection of Kellyanne Conway
I'm sure you remember how Kellyanne Conway seemed to be everywhere after Donald Trump's election victory.
Offering the novice president advice, or acting as his mouthpiece on CNN and other TV networks.
But after a while she became a little too comfortable in the Oval Office...
And some began to believe the job had gone to her head
Especially after she told reporters that General Michael Flynn enjoyed Trump's complete confidence, the day before he was fired.
And not long before she was fired...
But Conway is not the kind of person to give up THAT easily...
And she never lost her burning desire to be on TV again.
As Anderson Cooper recently found out, in a nightmarish episode of Saturday Night Live...
And the moral of this nightmare tale?
If you see Andrew Scheer also trying to imitate Pennywise the clown...
Whatever you do, don't go anywhere near him.
Just tell him Justin Trudeau fixed the problem.
And Scheer is a nasty old Con artist, who should be in prison...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment