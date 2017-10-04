Wednesday, October 04, 2017
The Heroic Healers of the Las Vegas Massacre
I am trying to avoid watching TV stories or reading anything more about the Las Vegas massacre.
Even though I am still curious about what could have driven someone to commit something so senseless and so murderous.
I can't handle any more of that misery and that madness.
But I do want to take a minute to recognize some true heroes.
For my heroes are healers not killers, and these were magnificent.
As trauma nurse Renae Huening rushed into Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Sunday night, she “followed a trail of blood indoors.”
Huening could smell the blood.
“You’re standing in a pool of blood trying to care for your patient, slipping and sliding,” Huening said. “Soon you’re covered in blood yourself.”
Unfortunately I can imagine what that scene must have looked like, I wish everybody could.
The smell of blood coagulating in your nostrils, your booties sticking to the floor.
And I shudder to think of the wounds caused by such high powered weapons.
If a 9mm bullet strikes someone in the liver, for example, that person might suffer a wound perhaps an inch wide, said Ernest E. Moore, a longtime trauma surgeon at Denver Health and editor of the Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. “But if you’re struck in the liver with an AR-15, it would be like dropping a watermelon onto the cement. It just is disintegrated.”
And my only consolation is that the staff in those hospitals must have been prepared for the worst, when they live in a city where it's legal to walk around with a machine gun.
In Nevada, like in most states, it’s legal to openly carry long guns, like rifles and shotguns. No permit is required for this sort of display. That means people are allowed to walk down the Las Vegas Strip with a military-style rifle slung over their shoulder...
Nevada also is what’s called a “shall issue” state for concealed carry permits, meaning that anyone who is qualified to possess a handgun under state and federal law will be approved to get one.
Which to me is just madness.
And in that regard, I think this skit says it all...
When will this sick gun love end?
When will the madness stop?
When will they ever learn?
