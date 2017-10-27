The CBC's War On The Liberals (Continued)

Yesterday I wrote a post about the CBC's frenzied attempts to try to bring down the Trudeau government, and make the sinister religious fanatic Andrew Scheer Prime Minister.
And how in pursuit of that goal it seems to have sacrificed its principles and its sanity.
And I was pleasantly surprised to see how many people agreed with me and shared my anger.
But sadly it seems the CBC doesn't seem to be getting the message.
For that's what it considers a balanced At Issue panel.
Three Con crows sitting on a clothesline, shitting on the Liberals.
And the problem for the CBC, and other members of our shabby Con media, is that the anger of Canadians is real and rising.
And this will no doubt make them even angrier.
Over the late summer, Canada’s political situation became more competitive, as Liberal Party support dipped, and the Conservatives saw gains. Today, an election would see 39% vote Liberal, 35% Conservative and 15% NDP.
For that boost the Cons have received can mainly be attributed to the relentless assault of our bought media, the nasty little Ottawa gang who managed to turn a story about tax fairness into a massive smear job.
Reaction to the proposed tax changes on individual private corporations have been a drag on Liberal support, both because they animated Conservative Party supporters and because the fairness proposition of the government has failed to generate enthusiasm among Liberal and NDP voters.”
While ignoring the far more important story about how the stealthy right-wing extremist Andrew Scheer is turning the Cons into an alt-right party.
The @AndrewScheer generation of conservatives just got its first spokesman. Here’s what he has to say about women. #CPC #feminism pic.twitter.com/NOPAtGsAWQ— Enough Harper (@EnoughHarper) October 25, 2017
Or the party of religious fanatics...
Now I should point out that the Abacus poll doesn't really threaten Justin Trudeau's still incredible level of support.
“While Liberal Party support is roughly at the level the party earned in the last election, the challenges the government has faced the past month has had an impact on its support. Liberal vote intention is down four nationally and we have seen a sharp drop in the government’s job approval.
Despite this, the Prime Minister remains a popular figure and his personal numbers have not been affected – 48% have a positive impression of him. The numbers confirm he remains a strong asset for his party and the government.
Not when the Con numbers are distorted by their high level of support in Alberta and Saskatchewan, our confederate provinces.
And not when support for the NDP, despite the arrival of their new leader, is not rising it's tanking.
The data also confirms the considerable headwinds the NDP and its new leader, Jagmeet Singh, face. We find no “bounce” in support for the NDP after his win and instead see troubling signs in Quebec (support down 8), tepid support in Ontario (down to 13%) and little growth in BC.
And with people like Nathan Cullen driving support to the Cons instead of his own party no wonder...
For cuddling up to a foul Con like Pierre Poilievre is enough to make most decent Canadians vomit.
And what the polls already make only too clear is that a vote for the NDP is a vote for the Cons.
But as I mentioned earlier, what all of this does is make most Canadians who still support the Trudeau Liberals really angry.
For they hate Trump and his filthy regime...
And they are going to make his Canadian representative, and the Con media who shamelessly kiss his ass, pay for it big time.
I understand plans are underway to boycott Postmedia, until Con stooges like John Ivison are forced to beg for mercy...
And then I suggest we should boycott the CBC, where they are about to launch the "New National."
Which I think we can make look like the launch of the Levant National...
For that's how low the CBC has fallen.
The Con media has betrayed the Canadian people, and disgraced itself.
And now they can follow the Cons into the garbage can of history...
I was once an avid watcher of the At Issue Panel and a fan of CH! Why has she not been on lately? Maybe she saw the signs!ReplyDelete
As for Power and Politics, I'm completely "turned off"!
Also, as for Carole M's new position, I have to say she is more aggressive and I'm not impressed!
Rick, Rex and Mark are also showing their true colours......