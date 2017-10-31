Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Jason Kenney and the Ghastly Cheerleader Margaret Wente
He's the shiny bigot balloon of Alberta, the new leader of that province's United Conservative Party.
And although he is widely despised by most decent Canadians, Jason Kenney does have one big supporter, or cheerleader in the east.
The ghastly Margaret Wente.
Who seems to have fallen for him hard, as only that reactionary Trudeau-hating dotard could.
Folks laughed when Jason Kenney launched his unite-the right campaign in Alberta 15 months ago.
A hundred thousand kilometres and 850 events later, no one is laughing anymore. He has achieved the near impossible: engineered a brand-new party from scratch, steamrollered his opponents and won the leadership by a decisive margin. Next stop: premier. Justin Trudeau isn't going to like it.
And while I would hate to get between the two of them...
Love is sacred, and Con love is hog love.
I'm not prepared to let that scummy plagiarizer get away with this:
The NDP's best bet is to paint Mr. Kenney as a raving so-con who wants to hurt gay schoolchildren and generally drag Alberta back to its redneck past. As the legislature reconvenes this week, its first order of business is to make it illegal for schools to "out" students who join gay-straight alliances by telling their parents.
(Mr. Kenney argues that teachers are in the best position to decide what and what not to tell parents about what their kids are up to in school.)
Not when the perfumed homophobe Kenney is a mortal threat to LGBT children...
As that deeply repressed self loathing closet queen has been all of his political career.
From the days when he used to tell gay people there was no reason they couldn't get married, as long as they married somebody of the opposite sex.
To the time he tried to exclude gay rights from a citizenship guide.
And if this makes the withered Wente moist:
Mr. Kenney loves a fight. And the way he'll fight the NDP is by promising to take back Alberta for Albertans. That means waging war against Ottawa, Quebec, B.C. or anyone else who gets in the way. Albertans have a long history of bitter feelings – sometimes well-founded – against the eastern bastards, especially ones named Trudeau.
She should treat her advanced dementia promptly, or go back to the United States where she belongs, for that is nothing less than a prescription for civil war. Or the end of Canada as we know it.
For who knows what might happen if Kenney decides to blockade B.C. to try to force a pipeline up its ass. But I can guarantee if he threatens the eastern bastards they will end up telling those redneck bastards to take a hike.
And if Wente believes this:
If hard work makes a difference, he's a shoo-in. Mr. Kenney has the stamina of an ox and the tenacity of a bulldog. He is the hardest-working person anyone has ever met.
In the eyes of many, Mr. Kenney is a brilliant politician. Like Ralph Klein, he has a populist's ability to connect with ordinary people and articulate what they're thinking.
As immigration minister, he pushed through sweeping reforms that other politicians thought were too hot to handle.
She really should put her clothes back on, and take a cold shower.
For Kenney has the common touch of a limp noodle...
Or a 49-year-old virgin with a life long chastity vow.
He's a pathetic coward, and everything he ever touched turned to shite before his piggy eyes.
And as for this nonsense:
So why do so many people loathe him? Mostly it's because he is a middle-aged, slightly pudgy white man who is also a devout (Catholic) Christian with deeply held personal beliefs.
He's vilified on social media, where his quite reasonable position that parents should generally know what's going on with their kids at school gets boiled down to "Jason wants to out little kids."
Wente should shove that one where the sun don't shine. Or feel free to plagiarize this...
Or better still join that grotesque bigot on the street...
For this is the bottom line:
If Albertans don't want to be the laughing stock of the country, they should defeat Kenney and end his foul political career.
And if the Globe wants to be taken seriously it should fire the ghastly Wente as soon as is humanly possible...
