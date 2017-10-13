Is This The Way To Remove Donald Trump From Office?

Yesterday I wrote a post suggesting among other things that while Donald Trump is clearly unravelling, we can't count on Bob Mueller to save us.
And managed to depress the hell out of MYSELF.
Because Trump is clearly both crazy and dangerous...
And this isn't a good sign either...
But today I'm feeling a lot better.
For if we can't arrest him, and we can't impeach him.
Even before Donald Trump became president, people were wondering how long it would be before his behavior became so atrocious or erratic or corrupt that he’d be driven from office. In many ways, Trump has proven to be even worse than we feared. Not only has he not grown and matured, if anything he has become even more infantile and cretinous.
But let’s have some straight talk: A Trump impeachment is only a remote possibility, and promoting it now doesn’t do anyone any good.
There's always the 25th Amendment.
According to the 25th Amendment, if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet declare to Congress “that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”
For it's not as if there isn't enough evidence to drag him away on a stretcher or in a straitjacket...
His own aides treat him like an unruly toddler who has to be tricked and manipulated into not causing too much damage, an effort that often requires them to go to unusual lengths.
Other reports quote his own aides and associates describing him as “unstable” and “unraveling,” and explain how aides deal with his impulsive demands by pretending they’ll act on them until, they hope, he forgets what he asked for.
And if that isn't enough there is always this.
Which is either delusions of grandeur, or full blown psychosis.There’s nothing I can add to this pic.twitter.com/QJW3ukhXUG— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) October 13, 2017
But of course, although I don't doubt that Mike Pence is ready and willing to step in at any time...
The problem is there wouldn't be much left of the Republican party.
Here’s the reality Republicans will have to grapple with: If Trump is removed, either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment, it will be a political calamity that will haunt them for years, even decades. Even if some measure of normalcy and order is restored under President Pence — who from my point of view as a liberal would be an awful president, but who at least would be unlikely to start a war because somebody insulted him on Twitter — the GOP would almost certainly suffer terrible electoral defeats in the short term and profound damage to its reputation in the long term.
So we can't count on them, and we're just going to have to remove him ourselves the hard way, with a ballot in 2020.
If Mueller or Batman don't put him away first...
But I still can't help thinking, how much easier it would have been if Trump had accepted a role in this movie...
For then he never would have been a "real" president.
And wouldn't this have been a better ending?
Wait, did someone say Ann Coulter played the Vice President?
Gawd. It's almost the weekend isn't it?
Good, I need it.
Have a great one everybody...
