Friday, October 06, 2017
Is Andrew Scheer Canada's Milo Yiannopoulos?
In my last post I looked at how the creepy social conservative Andrew Scheer was accusing the Trudeau Liberals of "intolerance," for refusing to accept his nomination of Rachael Harder as chair of the Committee on the Status of Women.
Claiming that he was surprised and shocked that Harder's candidacy was rejected just because she doesn't accept a woman's right to control her own body.
But as even the Con friendly Tasha Khieriddin points out, Scheer's claim that he was caught by surprise is absurd.
He knew exactly what he was doing.
And was just trying to turn Harder into a martyr to provoke the Liberals and the NDP, and pleasure his rabid religious base.
When one is the opposition critic for Status of Women, one is by convention nominated as committee chair. Scheer would have known this. He also would have known that the Liberals would oppose her nomination due to her views on abortion.
By putting Harder in that position, Scheer may have been spoiling for a fight — one which the Liberals were all too eager to give him. That may have more to do with rewarding his base than expanding the Conservative tent.
By pandering to that base like Stephen Harper was always doing...
Harper refused to fund abortions overseas as part of the Women’s Health Initiative. He created an Office of Religious Freedoms to defend the interests of persecuted faith communities, mostly Christian, abroad. Scheer, following the track laid down by his old boss, nominates a female pro-life MP as critic for Status of Women.
Which had the parliamentary correspondent Dale Smith accusing Scheer of playing provocation theatre.
It was then that I finally understood what was going on. Andrew Scheer is trying to be a Dollarama knock-off Ann Coulter/Milo Yiannopoulos provocateur.
The signs were all there, from his preoccupation with free speech on campus, to his appropriation of the kinds of alt-right language being used to weaponize free speech across North America, and this move with Harder fits that bill entirely.
As only the grotesque Milo Scheer could...
It was also his way of provoking another round of discussion about the abortion issue without his having to deliberately raise it – he just ensured that the Liberals and NDP would do it for him, and he could stand back and accuse them of “politicizing” the issue, and then getting Harder to play victim.
Which should tell Canadians all they need to know about Andrew Scheer, and serve as an early warning about the kind of religious fanatic we are dealing with.
Stephen Harper pandered to his base, but Scheer is that base...
And unless him and his monstrous Cons are totally destroyed.
Canadians could wake up one day in a country they don't recognize...
Labels: Andrew Scheer, Milo Yiannopoulos, Rachael Harder, religious fanatics, The Death of Con Canada
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment