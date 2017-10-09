Monday, October 09, 2017
Donald Trump and the Road to World War III
In one of my last posts I asked the following question: Is Donald Trump Now Too Mentally Disturbed To Remain In Office?
And I concluded that he definitely was.
So I'm glad to see that the Republican Senator Bob Corker sort of agrees with me.
And that he not only believes that the White House has become an "adult daycare centre."
But also that baby Trump could be leading us down the road to World War III.
Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, charged in an interview on Sunday that President Trump was treating his office like “a reality show,” with reckless threats toward other countries that could set the nation “on the path to World War III.”
“He concerns me,” Mr. Corker added. “He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation.”
I'm also glad that Corker isn't the only Republican concerned by Trump's bizarre behaviour.
“Look, except for a few people, the vast majority of our caucus understands what we’re dealing with here,” he said, adding that “of course they understand the volatility that we’re dealing with and the tremendous amount of work that it takes by people around him to keep him in the middle of the road.”
For only if enough Republicans turn against him can his reckless behaviour be brought under control.
But of course, one can only wonder how the North Koreans feel about Trump's not so veiled threats to destroy them...
Because this is not encouraging.
Far more than when I previously visited, North Korea is galvanizing its people to expect a nuclear war with the United States. High school students march in the streets in military uniform every day to denounce America. Posters and billboards along the public roads show missiles destroying the U.S. Capitol and shredding the American flag.
This military mobilization is accompanied by the ubiquitous assumption that North Korea could not only survive a nuclear conflict, but also win it.
And this is deeply disturbing.
“If we have to go to war, we won’t hesitate to totally destroy the United States,” explained Mun Hyok-myong, a 38-year-old teacher visiting an amusement park.
Ryang Song-chol, a 41-year-old factory worker, looked surprised when I asked if his country could survive a war with America. “We would certainly win,” he said.
Especially since Tuesday is the anniversary of the North Korean Worker's Party, and there are fears that its leader is planning another major weapons test...
Which might give Trump the excuse he is clearly seeking to start a war on the Korean peninsula.
If only to distract people from his worst nightmare...
Even if that war could kill millions of people, and trigger World War III.
Which of course would be horrifying, but should not be surprising.
For even the dumbest deplorable should have known how this horror story was going to end...
And the good news?
If Republican senators like Bob Corker now believe that Trump is too dangerous to be president, it may not be long before they move to impeach him.
Or as I like to say:
Remove him from office before he kills us all...
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment