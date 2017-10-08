Sunday, October 08, 2017
Donald Trump and the Revenge of Puerto Rico
As I'm sure you know, Donald Trump's visit to Puerto Rico last week was the worst visit by a U.S. president, to any place, ever.
He insulted the people of that battered island by telling them to stop complaining because hurricane Katrina was worse. And they should save their energy to praise him instead.
He threw rolls of paper towels at them, and had to be restrained from throwing cans of chicken soup.
And as if that wasn't enough, he ended his Tour of Shame, by deliberately mispronouncing the name of the island.
While the Federal Emergency Management Agency did its best to make him look good,
by trying to conceal the seriousness of the situation.
But then who should be surprised by the Trump regime's racist contempt for the suffering people of that island?
When as Samantha Bee points out, the U.S. has been screwing Puerto Rico for about a hundred years.
And the good news?
Puerto Ricans may get the last laugh, and screw Trump and his Republican racists beyond recognition.
By handing the critical state of Florida over to the Democrats.
Every day dozens of Puerto Ricans straggle into the Orlando area, fleeing their homes and lives ravaged by Hurricane Maria. In the months to come, officials here said, that number could surge to more than 100,000.
And those numbers could remake politics in Florida, a state where the last two presidential and governor’s races were decided by roughly one percentage point or less.
The dotard may have thought he was funny.
But he won't be smiling for long...
The Repugs benefitted from the pro Batsita Cubans in Florida for decades. With this cohort dying out and being replaced by anti Trump Puerto Rican voters it will be interesting times indeed.ReplyDelete