Donald Trump and the Nightmare Before Halloween

It's the weekend before Halloween, and Donald Trump has been looking more orange than ever.
Trying to convince Americans that he's not afraid of Bob Mueller's investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.
And that Hillary Clinton should be the one trembling in her boots.
But sadly for Trump, Bob Mueller doesn't seem to agree.
And now Trump is the one trembling in his straitjacket.
A federal grand jury in Washington on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.
The charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said.
But still trying to claim that if anyone should be charged it's Clinton.
“WHAT HAPPENED”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017
“How Team Hillary played the press for fools on Russia”
➡️https://t.co/GqpIidk017
NOW WE KNOW! pic.twitter.com/SgWL1HZmkI
And that's ominous because it suggests that Trump and his Republican mob are getting ready to fire Mueller.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is facing a fresh round of calls from conservative critics for his resignation from the Russia collusion probe, amid revelations that have called into question the FBI’s own actions and potentially Mueller’s independence.
Which would set off a constitutional crisis the likes of which has not been seen in Washington since Richard Nixon fired Archibald Cox, the special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal.
And caused such an uproar Nixon was soon forced to resign.
Will history repeat itself?
Or will Trump take us all down with him?
Stay tuned everybody, I think it could be a Halloween to remember...
