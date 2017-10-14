Saturday, October 14, 2017
Donald Trump and the Holy Bigots
He's a dirty old man, a grubby sexual predator, a racist, a white supremacist, and an anti-gay bigot.
He steals from the poor to give to the rich. He's trying to leave more than 20 million Americans without any health coverage, and leading his country to war.
The only time he goes down on his knees is on a golf course...
But don't tell that to the Holy Bigots.
Because they love him and he loves them.
President Donald Trump's evolution from twice-divorced casino owner viewed warily by Christian conservatives to evangelical favorite defending religious liberty was on full display Friday as he promised conservatives a return to traditional American values, including restoring "Merry Christmas" to the national discourse.
"Above all else in America, we don't worship government. We worship God."
He loves them because they are his most faithful supporters, and they love him because he gives them what they want.
Like an executive order to allow employers to strip birth control from their Obamacare mandate, and punish poor women.
Or the dispensation to discriminate against LGBT Americans in the name of religious freedom...
Those religious bigots love him for making hate holy again, even though they know he is a fake Christian.
Several senior White House officials say they've never heard Trump reference the Bible privately or pray in the Oval Office — even though he has, at times, asked Vice President Mike Pence to pray. He swears frequently, even startling some aides with his coarse language.
Though he has declared the Bible to be his favorite book, just ahead of his autobiography, he has not exhibited a deep knowledge of it. On the campaign trail, one of his more famous moments was calling the communion "my little wine and my little cracker" and incorrectly calling Second Corinthians "Two Corinthians."
And one wonders when the Christian Taliban will rewrite their so-called Holy Bible to conform to the dictates of their New Messiah.
In Mark 12:31, after the phrase “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” insert: “Thou shalt not interpret anything in Section 12:31 as applying to residents of Puerto Rico.”
In Matthew 5:5, after the phrase “Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth,” insert the phrase: “The meek shalt not necessarily inherit health insurance.”
And the good or heavenly news?
While we can use love to fight hate, and convert even more young people to our cause.
I very much doubt those fake Christians will survive Donald Trump...
Labels: Donald Trump, religious bigotry, religious fanatics, The Death of the Republican Party, The Madness of Trump
No comments:
