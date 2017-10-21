Saturday, October 21, 2017
Donald Trump and the Holy Apocalypse
As we all know, Donald Trump is now posing as a pious man, instead of a grubby pervert.
A man who now prefers to read the Bible instead of Hitler's speeches.
But still, this tweet late yesterday seemed to come out of nowhere.
And it couldn't be more disturbing.
For while Dr Robert Jeffress seems to have written a travel book for "heaven."
As Christians, we know some day we will leave our familiar country and be united with God in heaven. And yet many of us know very little about this place called heaven.
In this enlightening book, bestselling author Dr. Robert Jeffress opens the Scriptures to unpack ten surprising truths about heaven and explain who we will see there and how we can prepare to go there someday. Perfect for believers or skeptics who are curious about heaven.
Which is bizarre but harmless enough.
He also has some alarming views about how Trump can get us to "heaven" or "hell" sooner rather than later.
Texas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, one of President Trump’s evangelical advisers who preached the morning of his inauguration, has released a statement saying the president has the moral authority to “take out” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“When it comes to how we should deal with evildoers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil,” Jeffress said. “In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un.”
And since almost half of Trump's Republican supporters want a war with North Korea.
There was a pretty striking finding in Thursday's Quinnipiac University poll: Fully 46 percent of Republicans — a plurality — said they would support a preemptive strike against North Korea. That's nearly half of President Trump's party that is ready for war — today — with Kim Jong Un, his nuclear weapons and all.
And one can't rule out the possibility that Trump's belligerent rhetoric is to blame.
Trump in August promised “fire and fury” if North Korea ran afoul of him. Last month, he threatened in his speech at the United Nations to “totally destroy” the country — a threat that seemed to tie average North Koreans to their government’s demise. He has repeatedly called Kim “Rocket Man” and generally proved fond of the kind of saber-rattling we expect from the other side of this standoff.
Or rule out that Trump is not just inflaming his base, he's also inflaming himself.
I think that at the very least lawmakers need to take Trump's finger off the nuclear trigger.
Right now, the decision to trigger a preemptive or retaliatory nuclear attack lies solely in the hands of one person, without any required oversight from Congress, the Joint Chiefs of Staff or the secretary of defense.
The framers of the Constitution never envisioned investing the president with the sole power to wipe out all human life on earth several times over.
For that's alarming enough, and with a president like Trump who is showing clear sign of mental instability, and seems to be talking himself into a war, urgent action is required if a catastrophe is to be avoided.
You know, our neighbours missed a chance to disarm him last November...
Now they need to act quickly before that maniac kills us all...
Labels: Donald Trump, Dr.Robert Jeffress, North Korea, Nuclear War, religious fanatics, World War Three
