Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Bill Morneau and the Monstrous Assault of the Con Media
For weeks Bill Morneau has been under an all out assault by the Cons and the Con media.
For having made a couple of rookie political mistakes, the decent Morneau has been smeared as a crook by scumbags like Pierre Poilievre.
Even though there is absolutely no evidence that he has done anything wrong.
And even though he is presiding over the greatest economic recovery in modern Canadian history.
Still the Con media is going ape shit over him.
Still demanding their pound of flesh, in the worst feeding frenzy and act of mass bullying I have ever seen.
Where a major economic story, one affecting millions of people, is reduced to a pathetic gotcha game.
So Catherine Cullen, the very mediocre host of the Con Broadcasting Corporation's Power and Politics show, somehow feels she has the right to jump all over Morneau...
Asking the same question over and over again about balancing the budget which could have been copied from the Con's book of talking points.
Even though the deficit is shrinking rapidly, and the Liberals have made it clear they wish to continue to help low income families. With the same kind of programs that have made Canada's economy the strongest in the G7.
Before going on to grill Morneau like a criminal about when he was going to put his money in a blind trust even though he has already agreed to do that...
In a manner that was so rude, Cullen should have been fired as soon as the show was over.
And if that wasn't bad enough then there was Aaron Wherry, who was once a journalist, turning what should have been a serious political analysis into a joke.
Where he let Pierre Poilievre get away with this one...
"Mr. Speaker, moments ago, the finance minister had the audacity to say that families like his are not getting any benefit cheques in Canada," Pierre Poilievre said when Morneau had finished, the Conservative finance critic barely concealing a smile. "This from the finance minister who only days ago we learned has been taking $65,000 dividend cheques from a company that he regulates."
Even though under the Con regime, Morneau's family would have been allowed to collect those benefit cheques. So the joke was on Poilievre. Wherry looked like an idiot.
And of course while this circus was going on, the Postmedia stooges like John Ivison and Andrew Coyne were sawing away trying to collect their Paul Godfrey dollars...
Or competing with each other to be allowed to keep their jobs, by seeing who could smear Morneau the most.
Even though making a villain out of a decent man like Morneau is just plain wrong.
I am not a friend of Bill Morneau. Never met him. And what I have seen of him from a distance suggests he is an inept politician. But the media and opposition gang-up on him in recent days has given me an uneasy feeling.
Yes, Morneau should have voluntarily put his financial assets into a blind trust when he was first appointed as finance minister rather than be embarrassed into it two years later.
But the ethics commissioner said he didn’t have to. Those are the rules. Essentially, then, he is being pilloried for following the rules.
Which makes those ghastly members of the Con media look like screaming jackals.
Especially since none of those losers was talking about stories like this one.
Or this one.
So a story about a petty scandal gets more play than the takeover of the country's opposition party by alt right extremists...
And all I can say is that our shabby Con media has finally reached the point of no return. This isn't journalism, it's naked propaganda.
I have no idea why this is happening, or why they are debasing themselves in such a manner.
Is it because they live in a such a small town like Ottawa, and they all hang out together, and inhale their own farts?
Is it some party game to see who can smear a minister or a prime minister more, and claim the credit for bringing down a government?
Like spinning the bottle or whatever.
Or is it that their crumbling media organizations are being propped up by powerful corporate interests, and those hogs expect their shabby scribblers to do their bidding...
Who knows? And at this point who really cares?
All I know is that the Con media has stopped representing most of the people of this country, and are acting like they were some kind of parallel government,
And enough is ENOUGH.
The time has come to organize massive boycotts, and hit them where it hurts.
Send them the message: this is Canada not CONADA.
And then send them all to the bottom...
