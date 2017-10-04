Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Are the Scheer Cons Becoming the Trump Party?
I've been having so much fun enjoying the dying days of summer that I haven't spent much time in my political observatory, scanning the stars, and trying to figure out where this country is going.
And the polls haven't helped since they have been all over the place.
First the Liberals were ahead, then another poll suggested the Cons had taken the lead, only to have yet another poll put the Liberals on top again.
But now another poll is out, and what it suggests couldn't be more disturbing.
For this Ekos poll prepared for the Canadian Press suggests the Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Andrew Scheer's Cons are statistically tied.
A new poll conducted by Ekos Research and commissioned for The Canadian Press suggests the Liberals find themselves statistically tied with a resurgent Conservative Opposition.
The Ekos-Canadian Press poll, which puts the Liberals at 34 per cent, the Conservatives at 33 per cent and the NDP at 15 per cent, surveyed 4,839 people during the last two weeks of September, and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 1.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Which is scary enough.
But it's not the numbers that I find troubling, it's the implications.
And not just the obvious one: the question of what might happen if Jagmeet Singh steals some seats from the Liberals, splits the vote, and ends up electing the Cons.
As much as I like Singh I don't think that's going to happen, for reasons I'll explain in another post.
But what troubles me is how the Cons might have closed the gap, if the Liberal's tax proposals are not responsible.
"Given the vehemence of the initial response, some have speculated that the governing Liberals are being hurt by these proposals. In our view, this does not appear to be the case," Ekos said.
"While it is the case that the Liberals are in a significantly weaker position than they were a year ago, the decline occurred over the spring, not the summer."
For when I look at what happened in the late winter and spring, I see refugees pouring over the border...
And Cons like Kellie Leitch, Michelle Rempel and others playing the bigot or the Trump card...
And when you add that to this:
What is perhaps most interesting is the emerging class divisions between the two parties. The Liberals lead handily with the middle class while the Conservatives are finding their support increasingly concentrated in Canada’s working class. Indeed, it appears that the Conservative Party is no longer the party of the upper class, but rather the party of the working class. These shifts are eerily reflective of the trends that led to Donald Trump’s win.
You end up with something that looks a lot like a Trump party...
For let's be clear, racism is the most powerful force in the world today, bigger than the economy, bigger than even climate change.
It is upending governments in Britain, France, and Germany. It's the main reason Donald Trump is president.
And anyone who thinks that we won't be affected is living in a fantasy world.
It's time for progressives to stop playing silly games, and fighting each other instead of the real enemy. Or dreaming of things that will never happen.
It's time to take on the Trump Cons and their monstrous leader.
Before they destroy this country...
