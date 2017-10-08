Sunday, October 08, 2017
Andrew Scheer's Tax Scam Is Finally Being Exposed
For months Andrew Scheer has been able to pull off one of the greatest tax scams in modern Canadian history.
With the help of the greedy rich and our shameless Con media, he has been able to portray the Liberal government's attempt to make our tax system fairer, as a nefarious scheme aimed at small businesses and family farms.
And get away with it, like a thief in the night.
But now at last some in the MSM are finally shining the spotlight of truth on Scheer, and exposing him for what he really is.
A grubby Con artist spreading fake news for crass political purposes.
In its tax-reform initiative, Ottawa stands accused by vested interests of attacking the middle class, doctors, farm owners and small business. Powerful special-interest groups say these modest tax changes will kill small-business job creation, prevent the transfer of family farms, and send over-taxed doctors fleeing to the U.S. Ottawa is also accused of springing these changes on those affected without warning.
Every one of those claims is a falsehood.
As David Olive points out, not only is the truth NOT on Scheer's side.
Fact: The proposed changes will affect – and only to a negligible degree – people making more than $150,000 a year. That’s not the middle class. Pretax income for the average Canadian worker is $49,510.
Fact: More than two-thirds of Canadian small-business owners earn less than $73,000, and will not be affected by the proposed tax reforms. And again, all small businesses can continue to write off legitimate business expenses. Ottawa will continue to subsidize small business with the low small-business tax rate, which costs Canadian taxpayers $3.6 billion a year in forgone revenues.
Fact: Farm owners, who lately have backed off their initial objections to Morneau’s reforms, will continue to benefit from the $1-million Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption for transferring ownership of family farms.
Those who claim the Liberals should be going after offshore tax havens, are only trying to conceal their own tax havens right here in Canada.
And their grubby greed is hurting the most vulnerable Canadians...
As Howlett puts it, “There are kids dying from bad water in Indigenous reserves while we debate whether or not the wealthy should get to keep unfair tax breaks.”
In a parliamentary democracy like Canada, special interests routinely hijack the public agenda, abetted by a credulous news media and a timid silent majority. We pay a heavy price for that.
Poor people, the sick, seniors, and others are the real victims of this fake news epidemic.
What Scheer and his Cons are trying to do here, is exactly the same as what Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell's Republicans are trying to do in the U.S...
Where the rich are the only winners.
The greedy pigs are stealing our future.
And if there was any justice, for his crimes against Canada.
This Con piggy should be sent to the place where he belongs...
