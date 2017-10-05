Thursday, October 05, 2017
Andrew Scheer and the Con War On Women
From the moment he was named Con leader, Andrew Scheer has been building an inner circle of religious fanatics like this country has never seen before.
Almost half the members of his so-called "shadow government" are social conservatives who are strongly anti-abortion.
And his choice of a candidate to replace Rona Ambrose tells you all you need to know about him.
For Dane Lloyd's misogyny couldn't be clearer or more disgusting.
The Conservatives' pick to run in former MP Rona Ambrose's riding once referred to feminists as 'feminazis' -- something the 26 year old now says he regrets, but doubts will hurt his political chances.
In a Facebook post from 2009 commenting on the Guelph University's then-decision to close its women studies program, Dane Lloyd wrote: "I’ll probably get assassinated by the Feminazi's for saying that cutting this program is a good thing, saves a lot of wasted money on a useless program. Way to go Guelph way to be politically incorrect."
Or more extremist.
In a Facebook post from 2008 regarding abortion rights activist Dr. Henry Morgentaler being named to the Order of Canada, Lloyd said: "If fetus' are parasites in the mothers womb and she has a right to abort them because of their dependence, then you could argue young children could legally be left to die because of their dependence on mothers."
Or more insane.
And the fact that Scheer chose him over a man like Rick Peterson...
Who was one of the most socially moderate Con leadership candidates, and is infinitely more qualified than Lloyd, tells you all you need to know about the party and the so-con conclave Scheer is secretly building.
For his decision to appoint a man like Dane Lloyd can only be seen as a deliberate attempt to destroy the legacy of Rona Ambrose, who had tried to make the Cons more feminist friendly.
And his decision to make Rachael Harder his Status of Women critic, even though she doesn't even believe in a woman's right to control her own body, is more evidence of his contempt for feminists...
And this is simply outrageous.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Justin Trudeau and Liberal MPs are showing “intolerance” for a “strong, competent, dynamic young woman” his party nominated to chair a status of women committee.
“The Liberals are trying to politicize this. I actually find it disgusting that the Liberals would treat a young, female Member of Parliament in this way, and it just shows the intolerance of the Liberal party,” Scheer said on CTV’s Your Morning Friday.
When he is the one who is trying to politicize the situation.
And as Martha Jackman, the Co-Chair of the National Association of Women and the Law points out, Scheer is the one who is showing his intolerance for the rights of women.
In contrast to the majority of Canadians, Scheer believes that life begins at conception and that any attempt to end such life is wrong. Mr. Scheer is entitled to voice his opinion but when he and other anti-choice parliamentarians argue that their religious beliefs or moral values should dictate whether or not all women in Canada have access to abortion, that’s a problem.
Granting legal status to the foetus or recriminalizing abortion services would violate the freedom of conscience rights of those who do not share Scheer and Harder’s religious beliefs or moral values. More significantly, however, the Criminal Code changes demanded by Harder and other anti-abortion MPs, would violate the life, liberty, security of the person of all women in Canada.
Denying access to a health care service that only women require is clear sex discrimination. The failure to grasp this fact showed not only that Harder was unqualified to chair the Status of Women Committee, but that Scheer didn’t care.
Which is just another reason he is unfit to be a Canadian Prime Minister.
Stand up for the rights of women and girls.
Tell Scheer if he doesn't want an abortion he shouldn't have one...
Tell him this is Canada, not Margaret Atwood's theocratic Republic of Gilead...
And make sure this ghastly religious fanatic and his monstrous Cons are defeated.
Before they destroy our country...
