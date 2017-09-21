Thursday, September 21, 2017
Hurricane Mueller Finally Strikes The Trump White House
A couple of weeks ago I wrote about how Hurricane Mueller was closing in on Donald Trump at an alarming speed.
I said it was gathering strength with every passing day.
And that it was only a matter of time before it came ashore at the Trump White House.
Well now Mueller has finally arrived.
And it's promising to be a category five scandal.
Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, has asked the White House for documents about some of President Trump’s most scrutinized actions since taking office, including the firing of his national security adviser and F.B.I. director, according to White House officials.
Mr. Mueller is also interested in an Oval Office meeting Mr. Trump had with Russian officials in which he said the dismissal of the F.B.I. director had relieved “great pressure” on him.
It looks like the Orange Oaf will have a starring role after all, if he doesn't start a war first...
The document requests provide the most details to date about the breadth of Mr. Mueller’s investigation, and show that several aspects of his inquiry are focused squarely on Mr. Trump’s behavior in the White House.
And that Paul Manafort may have to settle for playing second banana.
Mr. Mueller has asked for all internal White House communications about numerous former campaign officials, including Paul J. Manafort, the former campaign chairman who is now under federal investigation.
Or make that third banana.
Mr. Mueller has also requested documents about the circumstances of the firing of Michael T. Flynn, who was Mr. Trump’s first national security adviser.
Of the 13 subjects in Mr. Mueller’s document request, four are related to Mr. Flynn. The retired lieutenant general was fired in February after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about December phone calls he had with Mr. Kislyak, the Russian ambassador at the time.
Because Trump and General Flynn were such bosom buddies...
Who knows what Flynn might say when he starts squealing.
And as Morgan Freeman says, this is shaping up as a really good Russian mobster movie...
Or a really stinky corruption story.
Maybe we can call it The Rat after the giant inflatable orange creature that has been touring the nation...
But one thing is for sure.
When Hurricane Mueller blows the roof off the Trump regime, the truth may at last be revealed.
Nothing will be the same again.
And this depraved, deranged, and dangerous leader, may yet end up in the place where he belongs...
Hurricane Mueller, bring it the fuck on, I say. Lock them all up.ReplyDelete
hi anon...I know it's hard, but be patient. Trump's filthy regime is less than a year old, and it's already heading for destruction. What more can we ask for?Delete
I only watched about 35--40 seconds of the video (Committee to Investigate the War : Russia but it does confirm my earlier impressions.ReplyDelete
As long as one yells Putin!! Russia! Americans will believe just about anything as long as it's negative. They seem to lose any ability to think rationally or weigh evidence.
Maybe if we get some believable information (i.e something from other than useless US intelligence agencies or hysterical US propaganda organs, err, media outlets) I'll start to consider some of the hype as having some basis.
And, other than the Americans, who cares?
A really stinky corruption story.
Ah yes. Now this is completely believable and we can hope for the best. We know that Trump is a crook and that he and associates have had dealings with all sorts of unsavoury characters, besides Republican politicians I mean.
I would not be at all surprised to find Trump & Co. have been involved in all kinds of shady dealings with various crooked oligarchs from Russia and various former Soviet republics and other dubious sources of finance. There have been some interesting rumours of the hotel project in Azerbaijan having some links with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard, for example.
Maybe his old attempt to do deals with Cuba will come back to haunt him.
Vomit like this makes me think the alt-left is an actual thing. Maybe we'll just call it the useful idiot left.Delete
I mostly agree, The Russia thing is a bullDelete
Hi jrkrideau...Somehow I knew you'd feel that way. I too thought that Freeman laid it on a bit too heavily. And my gut feeling is that it's more a question of corruption than treason since the Trump gang is only interested in money. But maybe it's both, maybe the Russians have pictures of Trump with his pants down, we'll just have to wait and see. And as long as the Trumpkins end up in jail and out of office, I don't really care...Delete
It's a Democratic conspiracy to avenge Hillary Clinton! Lifelong Republicans and former high ranking W.Bush appointees Robert Mueller and James Comey are obviously in the tank for Hillary! Comey even wrote that letter to Congress just so trump could win and he and his fellow DEEP STATE SWAMP THING could torment poor donald and complete the deep state coup!Delete
Derpity derp derp...ouch my tinfoil is too tight.
It seems as Mueller draws closer to the truth, Trump's barking, as Kim Jung describes it, gets louder and louder.ReplyDelete
Trump is so desperate to deflect attention away from his nefarious campaign that he's willing to start WWIII.
Kim Jung is right on the money because right now "Mad Dog" Trump is cornered and willing to do anything to survive the impending doom of "Hurricane Mueller".
Let's pray they lock him up before it's too late.
JD
hi JD...yes, as Mueller closes in on him you can expect Trump to scream and howl even louder, or threaten to go to war, or blame it all on crooked Hillary Clinton, as he was doing this morning. I don't doubt that Trump is willing to kill more than 25 million people, or start WWIII if it helps keep him out of jail. We're living in a time of great danger, and we'll be lucky to get out alive...Delete
It seems to me that Mueller is building a strong case for obstruction of justice. If he's successful nothing will save Trump. I'm going to go out on a limb and predict that by this time next year he will be gone.ReplyDelete
By May 1stDelete
hi anon 6:43 pm...yup, you don't have to be a weatherman to know which way the wind is blowing. Trump's big Twitter mouth has already condemned him, but Mueller who isn't the kind of person to go on fishing expeditions, is clearly after the whole Trump gang. Whether he succeeds or not remains to be seen, but when the charges are laid the Trumpkins are going to be too busy bailing to do much more damage...Delete
hi anon 6:55 pm...well you know me, I'm such a pessimist. I just thought it would be more poetic if the Trumpkins fell from power, just as the leaves fell from the trees... ;)Delete
I remember when the Iran-Contra scandal went down. Ronnie Raygun was finally going to get impeached. Cap Wineberger, Elliott Abrams, Bob MacFarlane and a whole host of other GOP shitheels were indicted. Ollie North and John Poindexter were convicted and going to jail. Then nothing. The appeal courts overturned the convictions, Pappy Bush pardoned the GOP shitheels, and Raygun was too senile to impeach.ReplyDelete
I also remember when Valerie Plame's life was endangered when she was revealed as CIA. Talk was that Dick Cheney was going to jail, and Bush Jr. was going to be impeached. Instead, the best Pat Fitzgerald's grand jury could muster was sending small fry Scooter Libby to the big house.
Don't be a Charlie Brown and get your hopes up for nothing folks. The GOP controls the Senate, the House and the Supreme Court. It's beginning to feel a lot like Fitzmas.
hi anon...I realize one can't depend on the American justice system, which like everything else in America these days has been corrupted beyond recognition. But the Republican scum in the Iran-Contra days was a cut above the sleazy Trumpkins, so I'm still hoping that justice will prevail. And with a little bit of luck the GOP might soon lose its control over the Senate, and if it does, sticking a spoke in its wheels will become a lot easier...Delete
Simon, the chance of the GOP losing control of the Senate is slim to none. Assuming the two Independents (King and Sanders) retain their seats and continue to caucus with the Dems, the Dems have to pick up 3 seats from the GOP to flip control of the Senate. But only 8 GOP Senate seats are in play in the midterms, versus 23 Dem seats. Worse, only 2 of those GOP seats are in any real danger, while 10 of the Dem seats are in states that went to Trump last year. The math doesn't look promising, indeed things could go badly for the Dems.Delete
Even if by some miracle the Dems got control of the Senate, impeaching Trump would require the agreement of a 2/3 majority of senators. If that happens, I also expect to see a lot of pigs flying!
Whatever Trump gets he probably deserves double. However democracy has been hijacked in a way Nixon could not even imagine. If you can not see the invisible hand jerking off the world, you do not have the best in tech.ReplyDelete
hi Steve...Lordy, for once we agree ;) Democracy has been hijacked, and one doesn't need to use my amazing Con Detector to see that the system has been corrupted. But as you know, I believe that Trump is only the detonator, that will shake up progressives, and lead to a real revolution. So out of the darkness the light will emerge...Delete
some times I think trump's N. Korea wailings and threats are simply a deflection method so people don't pay attention to the Mueller inquiry. Oh, well it can't come fast enough, but I'm concerned Trump will simply pardon all of his friends and then himself, just like he pardoned Joe Arpaio.ReplyDelete