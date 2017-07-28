The Day The Mooch Blew Up The Trump White House

His name is Anthony Scaramucci, but everybody calls him the Mooch.
He's Donald Trump's new communications director, and he's made it his personal mission to track down the leakers in the White House.
But sadly for him and Trump it's all going horribly wrong.
Nobody can question his loyalty to Boss Trump.
But his war on leaks is a total disaster, and now after a phone conversation with the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza he has all but blown up the White House.
By demanding to know who had leaked the news that he would be having dinner with Trump, and refusing to take no for an answer.
“I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can’t help themselves,” he said. “You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it.”
And then threatening to fire everybody, including his rival Reince Priebus, Trump's Chief of Staff...
“They’ll all be fired by me,” he said. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”
“Reince is a fucking paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said.
Before taking aim at the sinister Steve Bannon, who along with Priebus had tried to block his appointment.
“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”
And while Bannon declined comment, if I was the Mooch I wouldn't sleep too soundly...
But of course, as horrifying as the scene in the West Wing might be, Twitter absolutely loved it.
Is The Mooch @realDonaldTrump's supplier? pic.twitter.com/ji3jlocU32— Edan Clay (@EdanClay) July 27, 2017
And what remains to be seen is how Boss Trump will react...
For of course he is responsible for hiring a man as unfit to be a communications director, as he is unfit to be president.
The Mooch may or may not have learned his lesson...
Sad.
But the only thing for sure is that this mob story is going to end badly...
