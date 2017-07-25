The Day Donald Trump Revealed His Inner Fuhrer

He's been rehearsing for the role for a long time, from the days when he kept a copy of Hitler's speeches on his bedside table.
And yesterday Donald Drumph finally got his chance to play his Nazi hero.
When he turned a Boy Scout Jamboree into a partisan political meeting.
Or the closest thing to a Hitler Youth rally...
#2017Jambo- Remember your duty. Honor your history. Take care of the people God puts into your life – and LOVE & CHERISH your country! pic.twitter.com/DnNYxGJm4I— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017
Complete with chants of USA, USA.
And a speech that was all about himself.
The president threatened to fire one of his Cabinet members, attacked former president Barack Obama, dissed his former rival Hillary Clinton, marveled at the size of the crowd, warned the boys about the “fake media,” mocked pollsters and pundits, and said more people would say “Merry Christmas” under his presidency.
And couldn't have been more disgusting.
Or as Daniel Dale writes, more Trump.
“You know, I go to Washington and I see all these politicians, and I see the swamp and it’s not a good place. In fact today I said, ‘We ought to change it from the word swamp to the word cesspool or perhaps to the word sewer,’ but it’s not good. Not good.”
Or more idiotic.
He accidentally said “sex”: “Each of these leaders will tell you that their road to American sex. And you have to understand—their American success…”
Or more perverted.
He told a meandering five-minute story about developer William Levitt: “He sold his company for a tremendous amount of money and he went out and bought a big yacht and he had a very interesting life. I won’t go any more than that because you’re Boy Scouts, I’m not going to tell you what he did — should I tell you? Should I tell you? Oh, you’re Boy Scouts, but you know life, you know life.”
His threat to fire his Health Secretary Tom Price has to be seen to be believed...
For it has fascist bully written all over it.
And needless to say many Scout leaders were not amused.
But then what do they expect?
When a pussy grabber and a political pervert is invited to address a group of children.
And at least two things couldn't be clearer...
One, the orange fuhrer is rapidly losing touch with reality, or losing his marbles.
And two, many Democrats and Republicans can finally agree about something.
A man who corrupts the youth of the nation, is unfit to be its president...
