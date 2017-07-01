Saturday, July 01, 2017
John Horgan, Christy Clark, and the Liberation of British Columbia
I'm really glad to see that British Columbia is finally going to get an NDP government.
And that John Horgan is going to become the new premier of that province.
After finally managing to get Christy Clark to stop clinging to power.
in a most shameful manner.
And while the Con media is gleefully predicting a hard fight ahead and claiming that the battle for BC has just begun.
As British Columbia’s New Democrats prepare to assume power, premier-designate John Horgan must navigate a dangerous path as he seeks to reshape the province.
And it's true that Horgan and his Green partner Andrew Weaver will face significant challenges, including a possible shootout with the NDP government in Alberta...
And the Liberal government in Ottawa.
I think both leaders have a great chance to show that progressive parties can work together.
Mr. Horgan acknowledged in an interview that this is not really how he envisioned the job of premier: He will need to negotiate with another political party every step of the way. “It’s not how you write it up on the white board,” he said. But, he added, now he has an “extraordinary opportunity” to try something different, where MLAs on both sides will be asked to work together to develop policy and legislation.
And set an example for other political parties in Canada.
And it's not like Christy Clark doesn't have her own problems after masquerading as a progressive.
Former B.C. Liberal cabinet ministers reacted with shock — and worry that the party’s free-enterprise coalition could be at risk — at the abrupt policy turnarounds outlined in Premier Christy Clark’s throne speech Thursday.
Clark’s government — which campaigned on job creation and fiscally prudent government — borrowed heavily for the throne speech from the NDP and Green platforms, promising to roll out a $1-billion daycare program, to ban union and corporate donations to political parties, to increase welfare payments and to create a separate ministry for mental health and addiction.
In total, there were more than two dozen policy reversals and new policies not in the Liberals’ election platform.
And should in my opinion have been charged with electoral fraud.
So I just want to congratulate my friends and my many readers in beautiful British Columbia.
For having finally liberated their province from the corrupt grip of the Con Liberals, after sixteen long years.
And suggest that they don't need Canada Day as an excuse to party.
Their party starts right now, but hopefully will continue for a long long time.
Hello future.
Bye bye Christy...
