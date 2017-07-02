Sunday, July 02, 2017
Is Donald Trump Crazy Or Evil?
It's the elephant or the monster in the room. The question that should haunt us all. Is Donald Trump mad or bad or both?
For there he was yesterday morning, attacking the media again.
Trying to intimidate it into submission, like a rabid beast, or a would be dictator.
Only to tell a gathering of religious fanatics a few hours later, that the media are trying to silence HIM.
And when you watch a performance like that one, where all of Trump's weaknesses are on display. His pathetic insecurity, his crass vulgarity.
It's easy to conclude that he is either pathetically neurotic, or in the first stages of Alzheimer's, the disease that killed his father.
Or that he is dangerously mentally ill and needs to be removed from office immediately before he kills us all.
But the New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, who has known Trump for a long time, believes the problem is his cruelty.
And that he should be known as Cruella de Trump
It’s cruelty on a Grand Guignol scale, both in Trump’s heartless tweets and in his mindless salesmanship of the Republicans’ heartless budget. When Trump called the House health care bill mean, he knows whereof he speaks. He’s the King of Mean. Pathetically, Trump mistakes cruelty for strength.
A man too mean and too paranoid to be president..
Before he got to D.C., Trump was used to media that could be bought, sold and bartered with. He is not built for this hostile environment and it shows in his deteriorating psychological state. Even though he’s in the safest space of all, he’s not in a safe space.
But while I agree that cruelty and paranoia are a dangerous mix, especially in a man who is within reach of the nuclear codes, I still think its either senility or syphilis.
So I'm glad that more Democrats are signing onto a bill to impeach him.
Four more House Democrats have signed on to a bill to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump after his Twitter rampage against MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.
The bill would create a congressional “oversight” commission that could declare the president incapacitated, leading to his removal from office under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Because as the bill's sponsor Jamie Raskin points out, Trump's mental state is only going to get worse...
“The question is, where are we going to be six months, 12 months, 18 months from now?" Raskin asked. "The presidency is considered extremely stressful for people with the strongest mental health. We need to be prepared for all eventualities.”
And Americans do need to prepare to remove him from office.
You know, yesterday, after he said this:
“The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let them. The people know the truth."
"The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I’m president and they’re not.”
He just stood there, soaking up the applause of the religious fanatics, with a really weird smile on his face...
And he never looked more dangerous.
And all I can say is, he's cruel, he's crazy, he's evil.
And the sooner he's removed from office, the safer we'll all be...
