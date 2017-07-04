Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Donald Trump and the Hijacking of the Presidency
As you know today is July the Fourth, or Independence Day in the United States.
But as you also know, many of our good neighbours have very little or nothing to celebrate this year.
With the look on the face of the Statue of Liberty no doubt even more sombre than the day it arrived in America.
With the country's presidency hijacked.
Or gnawed at by rats and traitors.
And as Charles Blow writes, its fate in the hands of a monster.
Every now and then we are going to have to do this: Step back from the daily onslaughts of insanity emanating from Donald Trump’s parasitic presidency and remind ourselves of the obscenity of it all, registering its magnitude in its full, devastating truth.
We must remind ourselves that Trump’s very presence in the White House defiles it and the institution of the presidency. Rather than rising to the honor of the office, Trump has lowered the office with his whiny, fragile, vindictive pettiness.
The presidency has been hijacked.
The Republicans are willing hostages, or stooges.
Republicans have bound themselves up with Trump. His fate is their fate. They have surrendered any moral authority to which they once laid claim — rightly or not. If Trump goes down, they all do.
And it is almost certainly the worst mistake our neighbours have ever made.
There are no new words to express it; there is no new and novel way to catalog it. It is what it is and has been from day one: The most extraordinary and profound electoral mistake America has made in our lifetimes and possibly ever.
A mistake that could very easily end with a catastrophic war...
But at least now it's only too clear what Trump is trying to do. Intimidate the media into submission, and try to suppress the vote.
So that he can rule in the manner of a dictator...
And it's also only too clear why resistance has never been more urgently needed.
Donald Trump is depending on people’s fatigue. He is banking on your becoming overwhelmed by his never-ending antics. He is counting on his capacity to wear down the resistance by sheer force.
We must be adamant that that will never come to pass. Trump is an abomination, and a cancer on the country, and none of us can rest until he is no longer holding the reins of power.
And the good news?
More people want to impeach Trump, than those who support him.
And I'm confident that the good Americans will be able to rise to the occasion. Just as they did 241 years ago when they took on mighty Britain, and won.
And they will win again.
Happy Fourth of July neighbours!!!
And down with the dictator !!!
