Sunday, July 23, 2017
Donald Trump and the End Game Scenarios
They've been praying up a storm at the White House, laying their hands on Donald Trump.
And begging for heavenly intervention, or at least a get-out-of-jail card.
But it's going to take more than the power of prayer to save Trump and his corrupt regime.
And nobody knows that more than the mad king himself.
For why else would he be proclaiming his power to pardon everybody, including himself?
A defiant President Trump unleashed a flurry of nearly a dozen tweets Saturday morning, asserting that he has the “complete power to pardon” aides, family members and possibly even himself — an apparent response to the special counsel’s widening Russia probe — and decrying “illegal leaks” in the “FAKE NEWS.”
If he hasn't done anything wrong.
And why would he defend his Attorney General Jeff Sessions from this story?
The Post reported late Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had collected information that Russia's ambassador to the United States had told superiors that he had discussed campaign-related matters and policies important to Moscow last year with Jeff Sessions, then a senator who had endorsed Trump.
After threatening to fire him just the other day, for daring to recuse himself from the Russia investigation, and acting like a monkey or a gremlin on his back.
And what with Robert Mueller expanding his investigation to include Trump's business transactions.
The U.S. special counsel investigating possible ties between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia in last year’s election is examining a broad range of transactions involving Trump’s businesses as well as those of his associates, according to a person familiar with the probe.
And Trump and his mob looking for ways to discredit Mueller and/or fire him...
Jennifer Rubin has seen enough, is declaring that his presidency can't be saved.
And offering up these end game scenarios.
With this one being the one I consider the most likely:
Republicans join Democrats in warning Trump not to fire Mueller. Mueller remains and keeps digging. Mueller subpoenas damaging documents; Trump refuses to comply. A court orders him to comply. He declares this a witch hunt, an attack on his family (or whatever). Then he resigns, claiming he has already made America great. He tells the country that Vice President Pence will carry on in his place.
LESSON: Congress must protect Mueller and preserve the possibility that Trump may be forced to resign.
And of course, this one being my favourite:
Republicans join Democrats in warning Trump not to fire Mueller. Mueller subpoenas damaging documents. Trump complies. The evidence of collusion and/or obstruction is overwhelming. Mueller recommends prosecution or impeachment. The GOP turns on Trump, who is impeached and removed (with the GOP by that time possibly in the minority in one or both houses).
LESSON: Congress must protect Mueller and pay the price for failure to oppose Trump’s nomination and election.
The one where the Republican Congress is reduced to a smoking ruin.
Trump is found guilty of collusion or massive corruption.
And sent to the place where he can be treated...
Or the place where he belongs...
