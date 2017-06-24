Saturday, June 24, 2017
Why Do So Many Trump Supporters Still Believe What He Says?
According to some reports Donald Trump's friends are worried about him. They say he's never sounded so agitated, and never looked so bagged.
Which is of course great news, for it suggests that he could be felled by stroke or a heart attack, even before he's impeached or forced to resign.
But what really worries me is the sad state of his supporters.
For so many of them still believe everything he tells them.
Even though he is without a doubt the most depraved serial liar America has ever known.
There is simply no precedent for an American president to spend so much time telling untruths. Every president has shaded the truth or told occasional whoppers. No other president — of either party — has behaved as Trump is behaving. He is trying to create an atmosphere in which reality is irrelevant.
And if or when he ends up in court, will probably get a life sentence for perjury alone.
So why do so many of his deplorable supporters still believe him?
Even as he prepares to rip their hearts out of their chests ...
And all I can think of is what Stephen Fry had to say about that a couple of months ago.
What we are dealing with here is a bad case of cognitive bias, or the Dunning-Kruger effect...
You know, I'm glad Stephen Fry ends his dissertation by pointing out that the world is not as bleak as some would make it appear.
For as I have said many times before, hopelessness is the bacterial soup Trump and other Cons depend upon to grow.
So some of the dirty old men in our own country should be ashamed of themselves...
And as for those who say we should reach out to them, and other Trump supporters, I say screw that.
I'm going to kick the ones in this country in the face, until they cheer up.
And if I lived in America this would be my message...
They sucked up the Kool Aid, they believed all his lies, they betrayed their country.
And when the Day of Judgement arrives.
If there is any justice, they will share his fate...
Labels: Donald Trump, Lies Trump Told Me, Stephen Fry, The Madness of Trump, The Rise and Fall of the Orange Oaf
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment