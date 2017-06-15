Trumpdiddlydumper's Worst Birthday Ever

It was Donald Trump's 71st birthday yesterday, and I think it's safe to say it wasn't a very happy one.
First he found out that somebody had been shooting Republicans.
Which since he is notoriously cowardly, must have had him wondering whether he might be next, and whether he really needed to be president.
Then came the devastating news that the gunman wasn't a Muslim.
And then came the worst news of all.
Robert Mueller, the special counsel, is now reportedly investigating Trump for possible obstruction of justice.
The special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 election is interviewing senior intelligence officials as part of a widening probe that now includes an examination of whether President Trump attempted to obstruct justice, officials said.
Which, even with all the evidence in the world, might not be enough to put Trump in the place where I believe he belongs...
Investigating Trump for possible crimes is a complicated affair, even if convincing evidence of a crime were found. The Justice Department has long held that it would not be appropriate to indict a sitting president. Instead, experts say, the onus would be on Congress to review any findings of criminal misconduct and then decide whether to initiate impeachment proceedings.
But it could cause enough Republicans to abandon Trump, and vote to impeach him.
And the best things is, it would all be HIS fault.
The Russia investigation might have gone nowhere, but he tried to pressure James Comey to kill it. When Comey wouldn't do that he fired him....
And that's how he ended up with Mueller, the man who might trigger HIS firing.
Oh boy. Talk about how one bad move leads to another...
To summarise the UK right now... pic.twitter.com/mfTCYas5ia— James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 12, 2017
And before you know it you're screwed.
And no wonder the Oxford University Press has declared the word "Trump" to be the Children's Word of the Year.
“Trump” features in stories as a character name (Boggle Trump, Snozzle Trump, Trumpdiddlydumper) and acquires prefixes, suffixes and other fixes to become Trumpelstilskin, Trumpido, Trumpeon, Trumpyness and Trumpwinningtastic.
It is also used as a verb, as evidenced in this passage by one young author:
“Suddenly I did the loudest trump EVER! The whole restaurant gasped, as if it was a crime. ‘You trumped in front of the Queen,’ hissed the shark.”
And why I like the word Trumpdiddlydumper so much.
He was always unfit to be president.
He was diddly to the point of disgusting. He dumped on his own country.
And he never realized what he was doing, or where he was going.
Until it was too late...
