Trump Caesar and Ezra Levant's Rebel Loonies

It's a modern adaptation of Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar. It's being staged in New York's Central Park.
And it's controversial because its Caesar looks a lot like Donald Trump, and his supporters can't stand the sight of their hero being assassinated.
And neither it seems can Ezra Levant.
For yesterday one of his Rebel Media loonies was arrested after rushing the stage.
Two right-wing activists interrupted the Friday evening performance of a controversial production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” in New York’s Central Park, causing a stir on social media — where numerous videos of the protest proliferated — and resulting in one woman’s arrest.
In the videos, a woman identified as Laura Loomer, an employee of the far-right website Rebel Media, can be seen storming the stage during the scene of the title character’s assassination, shouting “Stop the normalization of political violence against the right! This is unacceptable!”
While another right-wing extremist who once worked for Levant, also made a fool of himself.
Within the commotion, a second pro-Trump protester, Jack Posobiec, can be seen standing and yelling in the audience, “You are all Goebbels!” and “The blood of Steve Scalise is on your hands!”
As you can see here.
And while the protest was both amateurish and cringeworthy, it didn't take Levant long to turn it into a fundraising opportunity.BREAKING: Julius Ceasar Gets SHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/ITgfMR0tHE— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2017
As only that shameless hustler could.
Which only made him look even more disgusting...
Or even more of a hypocrite.
Especially since the play has been staged before with an Obama-like Caesar. It condemns rather than encourages political violence.
And Trump is a would be Caesar...
And a budding dictator.
But then Levant is a professional bigot, and a screaming beggar.
And the best way to hit him where it hurts, is to get advertisers to boycott The Rebel, by reporting them to this site.
That campaign is really working. Levant must be hemorrhaging dollars out of every orifice.
The more money he loses, the more desperate he will become.
And the more likely that low life hate monger will end up in the place he belongs...
