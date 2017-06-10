Theresa May and the Nasty Bigot Party

Uh oh. Somebody call a tow truck. It seem that Theresa May isn't going anywhere.
She may have been humiliated by Jeremy Corbyn, she may have lost all those Tory seats.
Some of her Cons are drawing straws to see who gets the honour of stabbing her in the back.
But she seems determined to try to cling to power, with the help of a nasty little gang.
The religious fanatics and bigots from Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party.
Theresa May has said she will put together a government with the support of the Democratic Unionists to guide the UK through crucial Brexit talks. Speaking after visiting Buckingham Palace, she said only her party had the "legitimacy" to govern, despite falling eight seats short of a majority.
Claiming it would be a marriage made in heaven, despite the DUP's extremist views.
The party, which returned 10 MPs to Westminster, has garnered a reputation for its strong, sometimes controversial views. It opposes same-sex marriage and is anti-abortion - abortion remains illegal in Northern Ireland, except in specific medical cases.
One MP is a devout climate change denier, while a former MP once called for creationism - the belief that human life did not evolve over millions of years but was created by God - to be taught alongside evolution in science classes.
And its strong links to protestant paramilitary groups...
During the election campaign, the DUP's Emma Little-Pengelly was endorsed by the three biggest loyalist paramilitary organisations.
And while I'm quite frankly delighted to have May and her Cons linked to an anti-women and anti-gay /terrorist party like that one.
I'm not surprised that Ruth Davidson, the lesbian leader of the Scottish Cons, does not share my enthusiasm...
And is claiming that May has assured her that gay rights won't be eroded.
The Scottish Tory leader said she had asked for, and received, a "categoric assurance" from Mrs May that any arrangement between the Conservatives and the DUP would see "absolutely no rescission of LGBTI rights in the rest of the UK".
And she said the prime minister agreed to try to use her influence to advance LGBTI rights in Northern Ireland.
But sadly for poor Ruth, the DUP is the kind of party where one of its MPs Jeffrey Donaldson, can cheerfully compare gay people to the Shankill Butchers.
With 19 murders between them, the Shankill Butchers were the most prolific gang of serial killers in UK history. During the dark days of the Troubles, their savagery stood apart, paralysing both communities in Northern Ireland with fear.
As only a religious fanatic or a bigot could.
So all I can say is good luck with that one....
Or should I good luck Theresa, and bye bye Ruth.
She won the Cons 13 seats in Scotland but her party will not hold them for long.
For no party can last long with the support of people like the DUP, lest the stench of their bigotry cling to them.
There will be another election in less than a year, and this time the Cons will finally be driven from power to the great relief of even the Queen...
"She's bringing the bloody DUP, Philip." pic.twitter.com/CjmPzH2RqM— Ryan James (@RyanJL) June 9, 2017
You know, during the campaign Theresa May was asked what was the naughtiest thing she had ever done.
And after thinking it over for so long you could hear the rusty gears clicking in her head, she replied that she was still guilty about having run through fields of wheat when she was a child.
“Oh goodness me. Um. Well, I suppose – gosh. Do you know, I’m not quite sure.”
Her response, when it came, began promisingly – then plummeted off a cliff.
“I have to confess, when me and my friend, sort of, used to run through the fields of wheat – the farmers weren’t too pleased about that.”
And yes, her answer couldn't be more lame.
But then so is Theresa May.
Now she's galloping into a burning wheat field with a bigot sticker on her horse's ass...
Her fevered dreams have become a nightmare.
She's neither strong, nor stable.
And she won't be with us for much longer...
Yes, how can they accuse Corbyn of "supporting" the IRA and then form an outright coalition with the butchers on the Protestant side?ReplyDelete