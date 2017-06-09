Theresa May and the Amazing Campaign of Jeremy Corbyn

When Theresa May called a snap election, I'm pretty sure she was confident her Cons would be able to destroy Jeremy Corbyn.
Her campaign manager Lynton Crosby, the malignant Aussie known as the Wizard or Lizard of Oz, must have had her dreaming of making meat pies out of the mild-mannered Labour Party leader.
And no doubt also reminding her that even many of Corbyn's own MPs, the lost followers of Tony Blair, thought he was dead man walking.
After the Con media had spent years demonizing him...
In a manner that couldn't be more disgusting or hysterical.
In its editorial encouraging readers to vote for the Conservatives, the Sun said that Britain would be a “global laughing stock” if Corbyn was elected prime minister.
The newspaper, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, said: “This is not the moderate Labour of Tony Blair. It is not the Labour of Kinnock or even Miliband. Your vote would be to install Britain’s first Marxist government.
Or sound more like the garbage Lynton Crosby used to whisper in Stephen Harper's ear...
But like Harper, it only worked for Theresa May for a while, before it went horribly wrong...
May couldn't campaign to save her life. She scared people rather than inspiring them.
So she was the one who ended up as the big loser.
British Prime Minister Theresa May’s bet that she could strengthen her grip on power by calling an early election backfired spectacularly on Friday, with her Conservative Party losing its parliamentary majority and May facing calls to resign.
Which normally would have had me partying until I collapsed, except for what happened in Scotland.
Where enough people voted for the Cons, just to send a message to the Scottish National Party not to hold another independence referendum, they ended up saving May and her ghastly gang from being evicted from power.
Great eh?
Which as you can imagine left me extremely depressed...
And like so many others I'm sure, ashamed of my own people.
But that gloomy feeling didn't last long. Because the SNP still controls the Scottish Parliament. It's still the third largest party in the British Parliament.
And the main thing is that Theresa May didn't get her crushing majority.
And I'd rather celebrate the achievement of Jeremy Corbyn, who by refusing to give up and performing so well, made a lot of Cons and their media stooges look like idiots. And left them eating their words.
By showing that a quiet leader with a populist left-wing message can attract a lot of support...
Including the support of many young people.
An NME-led exit poll of young voters in the 2017 UK general election shows a markedly increased turnout for 18-24 year-olds, with a majority of the youth opting for Labour.
NME‘s exit poll shows that 56% of 18-34s voted in today’s election, with 53% of those aged between 18 and 24 turning out, +12% points on the audience’s turnout of 41% in 2015. 60% of 18–34s said they voted Labour, with two-thirds of those aged 18–24 voting for Jeremy Corbyn’s party.
Who just like many of Bernie Sanders' supporters, believe in Jeremy's message of hope.
Rise like lions. We are many, they are few. #VoteLabour #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/I5wpiQDgnW— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 8, 2017
Just like I do.
So all is good and I'm happy.
Rise like lions. We are many, they are few.
The future is LEFT
And it belongs to us...
