Saturday, June 10, 2017
Is Donald Trump Just Too Stupid To Be President?
I must admit that when I saw Donald Trump holding a rare news conference yesterday I was absolutely shocked.
Not just by the way he looked, like a man about to keel over.
But also by the crazy things he was saying.
Or blowing out of his pie hole.
Which couldn't be more deranged or more damning.
A defiant President Trump on Friday accused former FBI director James B. Comey of committing perjury in his blockbuster Senate testimony and said he was willing to share his version of events under oath with the special counsel overseeing the expanding Russia investigation.
“No collusion. No obstruction. He’s a leaker,” Trump said of Comey, adding: “We were very, very happy, and, frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said. And some of the things that he said just weren’t true.”
For does he seriously think that Americans will believe that James Comey is more of a liar than he is?
When Trump holds the world record for lying like a thief.
And doesn't he understand the danger of making people think that he may have taped his conversation with Comey?
Trump emphatically declared his innocence yet refused to solve a mystery of his own making by stating whether he has tapes of his one-on-one conversations with Comey. Any such recordings could prove which man’s account is accurate, but the president played coy, saying he would wait “a fairly short period of time” to tell the public whether tapes exist, as he first suggested they might in May.
When if the tapes do exist, they could be subpoenaed and could do to him what they did to Nixon?
Or that if he later admits they don't exist, he could be accused of destroying evidence and obstructing justice.
Which is the charge he's trying to avoid.
Oh boy. I know as Gail Collins writes, that when Trump or Twitler talks America trembles.
You know, it might be less terrifying if Donald Trump had cannily tried to obstruct justice, plying his F.B.I. director with flattery and carefully scripted suggestions. At least we’d think he had some control.
Instead, we know the country’s being run by a guy who wanders around in an ego-filled cloud, saying whatever the heck pops into his head. It’s a combination of id, ineptitude and bad intent.
He has a minimal ongoing relationship with reality, let alone truth.
But how much of the above is bad intent?
And how much of it is Forrest Trump?
The bottom line here is that our president appears to be unnervingly loony. Not just in the normal political way, with bad judgment or an overblown sense of importance. Loony like your cousin Fred who lives with his mother and isn’t allowed out of the house with more than $2 in pocket money.
And is he as Bill Maher suggests, just too stupid to be president?
I must confess at this point I have no idea whether Trump is a malignant tumour growing on the presidency.
Or whether he is just too dumb and dangerous to be president.
But one thing is for sure, his story will end badly.
And he will end up in a place where he can do no more damage...
