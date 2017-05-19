Friday, May 19, 2017
The Lamentable Legacy of the Con Clown Rona Ambrose
It's not a very good picture, but I thought I'd keep it anyway, because it's historic.
Sort of.
A picture of the Con Queen Rona Ambrose announcing that she's retiring from federal politics.
Which as you can imagine had the Cons and the pathetic Con media in a tizzy, praising her as the Greatest Prime Minister Canada Never Had.
And had the idiot Ambrose aka The Village Idiot, no doubt thinking it was only what she deserved.
When of course she doesn't, because her legacy is lamentable.
And she should be ashamed of her appalling record.
As Minister of the Environment she helped finish off the Kyoto Protocol...
And always made it clear that the interests of the oil industry and her beloved Alberta came before those of Canada and the planet.
As Minister responsible for the Status of Women, she tried to bring back the abortion debate.
And as the Minister of Health she disgraced herself by preventing special drug clinics from being created that could have saved the lives of thousands of Canadians...
For which she can NEVER be forgiven.
While her attempts to demonize marijuana couldn't have been more ridiculous...
And were obviously inspired by her slavish service to her Great Leader Stephen Harper...
For which she should also be ashamed. Forever.
And when she finally replaced Harper, her term as Con leader was equally uninspiring.
Just more of the same...
Her desire to bomb anything or ANYONE could barely be contained...
She went after Justin Trudeau, his wife, and his children like a bat out of hell.
In the most disgusting manner...
Only to fail miserably...
And end up looking like a loser AND a ghastly hypocrite...
While Justin Trudeau is still as popular, or even more popular, than he was the day he was elected prime minister.
And still the overwhelming choice of most Canadians...
While the Cons, now known as the Bigot Party, are going nowhere...
And so much for the legacy of Rona Ambrose.
A Con clown if ever there was one.
Who will be remembered for very little.
And will very soon be forgotten....
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment