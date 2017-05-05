The Hilarious Hypocrisy of the Con Clown Erin O'Toole

From the moment the Cons and the NDP decided to go after Harjit Sajjan, nobody joined in the gang bang more gleefully than Erin O'Toole.
Taunting the decorated Afghanistan veteran over and over again as only a Con could.
Only to have that big smile wiped off his pudgy face.
After being accused of embellishing his own military record.
A Liberal MP who flew CF-18 fighter jets is taking exception to a Conservative leadership hopeful’s “Top Gun”-inspired promotion of himself.
Stephen Fuhr, who was elected to the B.C. riding of Kelowna-Lake Country in 2015 after completing a 20-year career with the Royal Canadian Air Force, tweeted a screengrab of an image Erin O’Toole posted online Sunday.
“Mind explaining your role as a fighter pilot or even a pilot for that matter?” Fuhr asked O’Toole, noting the Tory MP enjoys “slagging” Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.
And posing as a fighter pilot instead of what he once was, a navigator on a Sea King helicopter.
Which had others laughing at him...
Erin O'Toole posts a photoshopped "Top Gun" image of himself. Here's O'Toole... in Lego! #CPCldr #cdnpoli cc: @ErinOTooleMP pic.twitter.com/XKsKJfFLJU— Poli Lego (@PoliLego) May 3, 2017
Had O'Toole quickly deleting his taunting tweets, and running for cover.
Which no doubt brought back painful memories of the time he was Stephen Harper's Minister of Veterans Affairs...
But if you thought that was embarrassing, imagine how Postmedia, the Cons, and the Mulcair party must feel about this.
Postmedia has apologized for a political cartoon that sparked outrage among members of Alberta's Sikh community. On Tuesday, the Edmonton Sun and other Postmedia publications portayed Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan stewing in a cauldron with the label "LIES."
Because something tells me that many members of Canada's large Sikh community have also been offended by the way Sajjan has been treated.
So there will be only one winner.
Seen here at the Khalsa parade in Toronto last weekend...
Can you believe that?
It may have been an ugly story.
But if you're a Liberal supporter, it will have a happy ending...
