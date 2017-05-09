Tuesday, May 09, 2017
The Donald Trump and Michael Flynn Show
They used to work together so well, like two old soft shoe shufflers on the election campaign circuit.
Donald Trump singing out "Lyin' Hillary Clinton" and Gen. Michael Flynn leading the chant "lock her up, lock her up."
It was practically an American love story.
But then Trump made Flynn his national security adviser, and it all went horribly wrong.
The shattered Trump was forced to fire Flynn, after it was revealed that the general had lied about his Russian contacts.
And yesterday that scandal got even bigger when it was also revealed that even though Trump was warned about Flynn he did nothing for weeks.
Less than a week into the Trump administration, Sally Q. Yates, the acting attorney general, hurried to the White House with an urgent concern. The president’s national security adviser, she said, had lied to the vice president about his Russian contacts and was vulnerable to blackmail by Moscow.
But President Trump did not immediately fire the adviser, Michael T. Flynn, over the apparent lie or the susceptibility to blackmail. Instead, Mr. Flynn remained in office for 18 more days.
Which had Sen. Al Franken wondering why it took so long to fire Flynn...
Especially since Barack Obama had warned Trump not to hire him.
President Barack Obama warned Donald J. Trump against hiring Michael T. Flynn to be part of his national security team when Mr. Obama met with his successor in the Oval Office two days after the November election, two former Obama administration officials said on Monday.
Which had others wondering why Trump still went ahead and hired Flynn, and then fired Yates instead.
It's devastating stuff, and although the orange oaf is still doing his best to discredit her.
Yates' testimony can only make even more people wonder about Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin...
And has Keith Olbermann declaring her an American hero...
You know, it's frightening to imagine what might have happened if Flynn had managed to remain Trump's national security adviser.
But one thing is for sure.
The day Flynn goes down.
Trump won't be far behind.....
