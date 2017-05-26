Nigel Wright and the Con Scandal That Won't Die

The timing couldn't have been more embarrassing for the Cons.
On Saturday they will choose a new leader, and Rona Ambrose is still desperately trying to whip up interest in the event...
The big day is almost here - on Saturday we're going to find out who Canada's next Prime Minister will be! #cpcldr pic.twitter.com/AxQDlO8h4S— Rona Ambrose (@RonaAmbrose) May 26, 2017
As well as trying to make Canadians believe that the Cons have changed, and are now the New/Nouveau Conservative Party.
When along comes a blast from the past, to remind us who they really are...
Still the same old creepy party of Stephen Harper and Nigel Wright.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper's one-time chief of staff was never prosecuted for his role in Mike Duffy's Senate expenses fiasco, but now Nigel Wright is getting a belated slap on the wrist from the federal ethics watchdog.
In a long-awaited report released Thursday, ethics commissioner Mary Dawson says Wright broke two sections of the Conflict of Interest Act when he personally gave Duffy $90,000 to repay the Senate for questionable living expense claims.
The Con gang who tried to cover-up a scandal, only to end up trying to cover-up a cover-up.
But still got off scot-free...
Leaving us to wonder, among other things, how Mike Duffy could have been charged for accepting a bribe, when Wright who offered it, wasn't.
Or what was the RCMP thinking?
The RCMP has faced some criticism for failing to charge Wright under the Parliament of Canada Act, which some parliamentary law experts believed would have been more likely to secure a conviction. A never-used provision of the act stipulates that it's an indictable offence to offer compensation to a sitting senator in regard to "any claim, controversy, arrest or other matter before the Senate."
In her report, Dawson notes that Wright's payment to Duffy "was serious enough" to prompt the RCMP to at least consider laying charges under the Parliament of Canada Act.
"Although the issue of illegality was not pursued, I would consider such an act to be undoubtedly improper," she says.
How could they botch such an apparently open and shut case?
But sadly this is Canada, where there is one law for the rich and the powerful and another for the rest of us. So we'll probably never know the truth.
Or what Stephen Harper meant when he told Wright, his favourite religious fanatic, the plan to keep Duffy quiet was "good to go."
And of course now they say it's too late to do anything about it. And that we should just let sleeping scandals lie.
And let poor old Mike Duffy enjoy his very small victory...
But although it didn't go anywhere, it's a Con scandal that won't die.
We'll make sure of that.
And what we can do is remind Canadians that one of these losers is going to become the leader of the "New/Nouveau Conservative Party..."
And that the same party that brought us the Senategate scandal, still doesn't know which candidate or which campaign was responsible for this other sordid scam.
The federal Conservative party has removed 1,351 people from its membership rolls following a review sparked by leadership hopeful Kevin O’Leary’s accusation that one of his rivals has been engaging in widespread fraud and vote-rigging.
The party couldn’t determine which leadership campaign or campaigns were behind the scheme as the memberships were purchased anonymously through the party’s website.
So we have to assume that it could be any of them, and treat them accordingly.
Let's attack the new leader the moment the shabby contest is decided.
And make sure that whoever is chosen.
Shares the same fate as the old one....
