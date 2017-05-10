Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Donald Trump, James Comey, and the Kiss of Death
A few days after he was sworn in as President, Donald Trump spotted FBI director James Comey at a White House event and blew a big orange kiss at him.
He was happy with Comey for having knifed Hillary Clinton in the back two weeks before, and helped him win the election.
But in Boss Trump's gangster world one day you're his friend, and the next day you're his enemy.
And for Comey it turned out to be the kiss of death.
Now that Trump has fired him like a servant.
President Trump on Tuesday fired the director of the F.B.I., James B. Comey, abruptly terminating the top official leading a criminal investigation into whether Mr. Trump’s advisers colluded with the Russian government to steer the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
In the manner of a dictator or a traitor...
The stunning development in Mr. Trump’s presidency raised the specter of political interference by a sitting president into an existing investigation by the nation’s leading law enforcement agency.
For the most ridiculous of reasons.
Mr. Trump explained the firing by citing Mr. Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, even though the president was widely seen to have benefited politically from that inquiry and had once praised Mr. Comey for his “guts” in his pursuit of Mrs. Clinton during the campaign.
Even though it's clear he's terrified about what the FBI might reveal about his Russian connections.
And he wants to replace Comey with a Trump stooge as CNN's Jeffrey Toobin argues in this clip:
But if Trump thinks he can get away with this outrageous behaviour he's sadly deluded.
As the New York Times editorial board points out, Trump's real motives are only too obvious.
Mr. Comey was fired because he was leading an active investigation that could bring down a president. Though compromised by his own poor judgment, Mr. Comey’s agency has been pursuing ties between the Russian government and Mr. Trump and his associates, with potentially ruinous consequences for the administration.
And the scandal can only fuel demands for the appointment of a special prosecutor.
We have said that Mr. Comey’s atrocious handling of the Clinton email investigation, which arguably tipped the election to Mr. Trump, proved that he could not be trusted to be neutral, and that the only credible course of action would be the appointment of a special prosecutor. Given all that has happened — the firing of the F.B.I. director, on top of Mr. Trump’s firing of the acting attorney general, Sally Yates, and his dismissal of nearly all United States attorneys — the need for such a prosecutor is plainer than ever.
Especially since some are comparing Comey's firing to Richard Nixon's so-called Saturday Night Massacre when he fired the special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal...
But it didn't work then, and it won't work now.
Trump, like Nixon, will fail, for a simple reasons: The institutions he is assaulting daily are stronger than he thinks. His autocratic instincts have been checked every step of the way. Trump will, inevitably, be spanked again.
This president may think himself unassailable, but Americans are seeing him for what he is: a tin-pot tyrant.
All it will do is turn the wave of anti-Trump protests into a veritable tsunami.
Trump may not know it yet, but his days in power are now numbered....
