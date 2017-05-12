Donald Trump and the Road to Impeachment

For about four days before he abruptly fired FBI director James Comey, Donald Trump practically disappeared from public view.
Later he'd claim the reason he fired Comey was because "he wasn't doing a good job."
And that his decision had absolutely NOTHING to do with the fact that Comey wanted to step up the FBI's investigation into the Trump mob's alleged links with Putin's Russia.
Claim he was just doing what others had recommended.
Or just doing what a good
But sadly for Trump, when the media found out what had really been going on inside the White House, and inside his head, it turns out he had been acting like a madman.
President Donald Trump weighed firing his FBI director for more than a week. When he finally pulled the trigger Tuesday afternoon, he didn’t call James Comey. He sent his longtime private security guard to deliver the termination letter in a manila folder to FBI headquarters.
He had grown enraged by the Russia investigation, two advisers said, frustrated by his inability to control the mushrooming narrative around Russia. He would sometimes scream at television clips about the probe, one adviser said.
It was all about the Russians.
And to make matters worse, now he's changed his story and claims that firing Comey was all his idea..
Leaving his top advisers, and vice-president Mike Spence, looking like idiots.
While Trump himself was humiliated by the acting FBI director.
Acting FBI director Andrew McCabe on Thursday rejected the Trump White House’s characterization of the Russian meddling probe as a low priority and delivered a passionate defense of former director James B. Comey — putting himself squarely at odds with the president while the bureau’s future hangs in the balance.
And trolled by the Russians
The White House did not anticipate that the Russian government would allow its state news agency to post photographs of an Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the US, a White House official said.
"They tricked us," an angry White House official said. "That's the problem with the Russians -- they lie," the official added.
And yes, enough is enough.
The Russian chess master and political activist Garry Kasparov once warned where we were going...
And I think with Trump we are already there.
James Comey apparently told some of his associates that he believed the orange oaf was “outside the realm of normal,” even “crazy.”
By firing him Trump has only proved him right.
He really is crazy.
President Trump on Friday warned James B. Comey, the former F.B.I. director he fired this week, against leaking anything negative about the president and warned the news media that he may cancel all future White House briefings.
He has finally crossed the line.
And his chances of getting impeached, or worse, have never looked better...
You can't be serious, Simon. Impeachment requires that a majority of the House AND two-thirds of the Senate vote to find Trump guilty of "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors."
I hardly need remind you that both the House and the Senate are in Republican hands. And despite everything we've seen so far, here's the most important line from the latest Quinnipiac poll:
Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as President? — 82% favorability rating from Republican voters
As long as Republican voters back Trump with numbers like that, he's going to be in office. The GOP will not pursue a special prosecutor, and they certainly will not pursue impeachment. To do so would be a death sentence in 2018.