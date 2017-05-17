Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Donald Trump and the Revenge of James Comey
When Donald Trump fired or "terminated" James Comey so soon after blowing him a gangster kiss, hissing in his ear, and seeming to threaten him:
He must have thought he had got rid of the troublesome FBI director.
Scared him off with a horse's head, or a fish wrapped up in a newspaper.
But sadly for Boss Trump, that's not how things how things are working out.
Because now James Comey is back with a vengeance.
And he may have the smoking gun, or smoking memo, that could blow Trump out of the White House.
President Trump asked the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, to shut down the federal investigation into Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael T. Flynn, in an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo Mr. Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.
“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Mr. Trump told Mr. Comey, according to the memo. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.”
Because that sounds a lot like obstruction of justice.
Mike Flynn is not a good guy...
He's a raving bigot and a deranged conspiracy theorist.
This sorry spectacle is making Trump look a lot like Richard Nixon...
And it could also result in Trump's impeachment, or his forced resignation.
For it is his Watergate, his removal can't happen soon enough.
Trump has abused his power and perverted the functioning of the government in a way utterly inconsistent with democratic government as Americans understand it. If the FBI can be unleashed on the president’s enemies, and restrained from prosecuting his allies, then the presidency would become an instrument of authoritarian control.
And the way ahead has never seemed clearer...
Democrats must ask the Republican majority — which has so far resisted any bipartisan investigation that would grant subpoena power to the minority party — if they will subpoena Comey’s memos and any tapes that the White House has.
Any of Trump’s critics, from the left to the right, who care about safeguarding the republic should organize and join public demonstrations demanding these moves. And then, unless Comey has somehow, unimaginably, lied about the content of his memos, Trump must be impeached.
Trump was always unfit to be president.
But now this headline seems to sum it all up...
How much more can we take from that orange oaf before we too go crazy?
The nightmare has lasted long enough.
Now make it go away....
Labels: Donald Trump, James Comey, Mike Flynn, Russiagate, The Madness of Trump
