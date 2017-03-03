Kellie Leitch and the Video From Hell

She is still desperately trying to attract attention, in a crowd of equally mediocre Con leadership candidates.
She's still wrapping herself in the colours of the country, to better flog her grotesque "Canadian values" campaign.
But with every passing day Kellie Leitch appears to be losing her grip on reality.
And I fear she has now gone over the deep end.
For this is quite frankly delusional.
Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch says the fact a video she put on social media last week has been viewed by so many people is proof her message on immigration is resonating with the public.
I'm delighted that now, unfiltered, the Canadian public can see what I'm talking about," said Leitch when asked whether the video's popularity reflected belief in her message, or incredulity at its production value.
Can you believe it?
Leitch is now so far gone, she can't tell the difference between those applauding her, and those laughing at her.
We need to talk about this bonkers Kellie Leitch video https://t.co/v5ReIQbUWk pic.twitter.com/TaL6npw1oz #cdnpoli— BuzzFeed Canada (@BuzzFeedCanada) February 28, 2017
She still thinks her bigoted message is resonating, even though polls suggest that her support is tanking.
And as Don Martin writes, all that bizarre video offers us, is a glimpse of Leitch's politically tortured soul.
I wholeheartedly recommend a video viewing, not because it explains her same-old, same-old immigration-vetting policy, but because the production so perfectly captures the horror of this politically tortured soul.
As any backroom operator will tell you, the worst campaign strategy is one when the candidate doesn’t really believe what they’re selling voters. The second biggest mistake is making it obvious.
To watch Leitch flesh out her script with long eyeball-roving silences, which were meant to be dramatic but look awkwardly awful, is to see a candidate twisting on marionette strings while focus-group analysts make her lips move.
The horror of a puppet, who would poison this country, for crass political purposes.
And at a time when Muslims and Jews are being targeted by cowardly bigots.
I think it's time to say enough is enough. Or just say it like it is.
The Cons are the Hate Party.
Kellie Leitch's video is as bizarre as she is.
And it should be the sunset of her political career...
