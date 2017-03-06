Has Donald Trump Tweeted Himself Into A Corner?

They don't call him Twitler for nothing, and Donald Trump's compulsive tweeting has caused him problems before.
But somehow he always manages to get away with it, so one big lie just follows another.
But his early Saturday morning tweets accusing Barrack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower...
May be the biggest mistake of his short and chaotic presidency.
Because that's crazy and this is a real problem.
FBI director James Comey has asked the Justice Department to reject publicly Donald Trump’s claim that Barack Obama wiretapped his communications, according to US media reports.
Now it's Comey's word against his, and one way or the other Trump can't win.
Either he'll have to explain why he is being investigated, or explain why he invented the whole story.
Let’s begin with what the public can know for certain. President Trump had no evidence on Saturday morning when he smeared his predecessor, President Barack Obama, accusing him of ordering that Trump Tower phones be tapped during the 2016 campaign.
Just contemplate the recklessness — the sheer indifference to truth and the moral authority of the American presidency — revealed here: one president baselessly charging criminality by another, all in a childish Twitter rampage.
And then explain why he believes he is morally fit to remain in office, after trying to smear a former president...
And by so doing making a full investigation even more necessary.
By alleging potential criminality in the nation’s highest office, Mr. Trump has tweeted himself into a corner.
His accusation is so sensational — so explosive if it turned out to have some basis in fact and so corrosive if not — that Congress has no credible option but to convene a bipartisan select committee to investigate all questions related to Russian interference in the election. And if Mr. Trump has confidence in his claim, he should have no reluctance about the appointment of an independent counsel to get to the bottom of the Russia affair.
You know, on Saturday Night Live they made fun of Trump's Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
By portraying the ghastly little bigot as the main character in the movie Forrest Gump...
"Being in the government is so fun." #SNL pic.twitter.com/EW3zNiMO6A— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
And while that worked for me, so does this...
Because Trump isn't that bright either. Not when he's trying to distract Americans from a scandal with an even bigger scandal.
This is who he is....
And it is time the Republicans faced reality.
It's time to say it: Trump is dangerously mentally ill and is temperamentally incapable of being president.
Horrible things are going to happen soon: a war will be started, and people will die. The GOP has shown there is absolutely nothing that he can say or do that will warrant them to speak up, so Democrats had better get on the damn ball.
You will never win an argument with a crazy person, but we can damn sure fight to make sure the crazy person doesn’t have the nuclear codes before he decides to use them.
Donald Trump is too dumb and too dangerous to be president.
And he must be removed from office before he kills us all...
