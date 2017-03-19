Ezra Levant's Grotesque International Embarrassment

For years Ezra Levant has disgraced himself, and disgusted decent people all over Canada, with his ugly professional bigotry, and his total lack of class.
Or the way he begs for money all the time, like a screaming beggar.
But now Levant and his hate mongering rag The Rebel have finally hit rock bottom.
After the grubby Rebel correspondent Gavin MacInnis went on an anti-Semitic rant shortly after a visit to Israel's Holocaust Museum.
And embarrassed Canada all over the world.
By first seeming to suggest that Holocaust deniers had a point, and then stumbling through the streets of Tel Aviv, delivering another deranged rant...
UPDATE: After walking back host's Holocaust comments, Rebel Media doubles down on anti-Semitism https://t.co/OmUkCVdpRn #cdnpoli #cdnmedia pic.twitter.com/XD6DHKDhF1— PressProgress (@pressprogress) March 14, 2017
And needless to say, creating all kinds of ugly headlines.
The Times of Israel took exception with "the video of an apparently drunk McInnes, wearing an undershirt" as he "stumbles down a Tel Aviv street ranting about Israel," particularly the part where the "star of Canada's Rebel Media" claims Israelis have a "whiny paranoid fear of Nazis":
"Canadian YouTube personality Gavin McInnes said that his visit [to Israel] was making him anti-Semitic, that Israelis have a 'whiny paranoid fear of Nazis', and that Jews were ultimately responsible for World War II."
And disgracing his country.
But what makes all of this even more disgusting, is the way Levant tries to claim that McInnes is actually anti-Nazi, and blames the whole controversy on "liberal Jews."
In what must be the one of the longest and most pathetic videos he has ever made...
Even though McInnes and the two alt-right Rebel skanks Faith Goldy, and Lauren Southern make their feelings clear here.
And Goldy even calls Levant the "Jewnicorn."
But then that bigot beggar must be worried. He's already lost about 3,000 subscriptions, and as we spread that McInnes video all over the internet more are bound to follow.
I understand a commercial boycott is also being planned, similar to the one that is doing Breitbart great damage.
And another person who should be worried is Kellie Leitch. Who despite claiming that Gavin McInnes would fail her Canadian Values Test.
Was caught by yours truly last night, still running her filthy ads on the Rebel...
But then you know what I think of Leitch. She should delete her campaign immediately.
And you know what I think of Levant.
The sooner we can send him to the place he belongs.
The cleaner and more decent our Canada will be...
