Donald Trump's Disastrous Trumpcare Scam

I must admit that when I saw Rachel Maddow's breathless promo, for a brief moment I had a vision of Donald Trump in handcuffs.
But sadly, although the leaked tax forms did show that Trump is not a very good businessman.
President Trump wrote off more than $100 million in business losses to reduce his federal taxes in 2005, according to forms made public on Tuesday night:
By claiming losses, Mr. Trump apparently saved millions of dollars in taxes that he would otherwise have owed.
There was so little in those few pages, that one had to wonder whether Trump had leaked them himself.
Especially after seeing the stamp on the left of that picture.
But then who could blame him for trying to distract Americans?
When his monstrous Trumpcare plan is under assault from both Democrats and Republicans.
He's accused of threatening the lives of more than 20 million poor and vulnerable Americans.
And today is the day the FBI Director James Comey is expected to reveal whether Trump is being investigated.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Tuesday that FBI Director James Comey promised to tell him Wednesday whether the FBI is investigating ties between Russia and the campaign of President Donald Trump.
Or as his faithful stooge Kellyanne Conway has suggested, being targeted by a rogue microwave oven.
Like he would target poor Americans...
You know, it's depressing to think how much human suffering Donald Trump is prepared to inflict on his own people.
But the good news is that his job approval number are tanking.
Him and his foul regime are heading for the same place as their criminal Trumpcare plan...
He too is shovel ready.
And not even Sean Spicer or Kellyanne Conway can save him now...
Parenting is hard. https://t.co/vBkOusnpP6 pic.twitter.com/RpJZM2sbOL— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 14, 2017
He is unfit to be president.
And sooner or later he is going down....
Once again Trump has taken lemons and made lemonaid. The fact is he payed taxes, at a higher rate than Obama, Sanders and even the NYT. He just won another round in the battle to take him down. We should be cheering for the alternative is Mike Pence, and he is a cross dressing Hillary with more Bible.ReplyDelete