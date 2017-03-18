Saturday, March 18, 2017
Donald Trump's Cruel and Monstrous Budget
It's a budget plan only the monstrous Donald Trump and his bestial followers could love.
A plan that would take money from the poor and the vulnerable, and hand it over to the police, the military, and the millionaires.
One that would attack the arts and the humanities as only fascists can.
And one that could only be the product of those who would describe the crippling of meals-on-wheels programs all over America as an act of "compassion."
As Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney did yesterday while answering a question from CNN's Jim Acosta.
And as if that wasn't bad enough, here's what Mulvaney had to say about Trump's plan to cripple public broadcasting.
“When you start looking at places that we reduce spending, one of the questions we asked was can we really continue to ask a coal miner in West Virginia or a single mom in Detroit to pay for these programs? The answer was no,” Mulvaney said Thursday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“We can ask them to pay for defense, and we will, but we can’t ask them to continue to pay for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.”
As if culture was a luxury for poor people, and Trump was some kind of fascist dictator...
And yes, it is depressing to see a man as cruel and as crass as Donald Trump occupying the Oval Office.
I hate to think about the pain he is going to inflict on so many poor and elderly Americans.
I also shudder to imagine what the American TV landscape would look like without some of the great programming from PBS.
And Roger Cohen is right to describe Trump's bestial budget as a reflection of the man himself.
If a budget can be a portrait of a soul, then this president’s is arid and shriveled. It is filled with contempt for the needy. Here is a man dismissive of the arts, the environment, the humanities, diplomacy, peacekeeping, science, public education and civilian national service — in short, civilization itself. If he could defund goodness he would.
Charity is also ripe for the ax. Creativity needs skewering. Giving is weakness. All that counts are acquisitive instinct, walls and bans (of the kind that keep mother and son apart), displays of power, and the frisson of selective cruelty that lay behind his successful TV show. Everyone is now Donald Trump’s apprentice, at least as he sees it.
But the good news is that Trump is going to hurt a lot of his own furry followers...
Today they may find him irresistible, but eventually they will turn on him.
With every day that passes there are fewer of them.
And as Jimmy Kimmel points out, the orange ape should have learned something from Big Bird...
But he was too much of a psychopathic bully to feel the pain of others.
And in the end his shattered followers will help the decent destroy him...
