Thursday, March 16, 2017
Donald Trump and the Disciples of a False Prophet
Well there he was in Nashville yesterday, surrounded by his faithful supporters, and bellowing like a beast.
Giving them what they wanted.
Another chance to chant "lock her up" four months after the election.
For they are beasts like him.
Too dumb to understand that he is breaking his promises, and that they are as Charles Blow writes, disciples of a false prophet.
His entire life, Trump has sold shimmer and called it silver. It was and is all an illusion, a brand built on selling banality with braggadocio. He shaped vapors into dreams and delivered them to those hungry for a taste of the showy, hollow form of the high life he came to represent.
Now even some of the people who once supported him with vigor are being forced to remove the scales from their eyes. They are now the betrayed disciples of a false prophet.
And nothing screams betrayal more than Trump's plans to repeal and replace Obamacare.
As the Congressional Budget Office assessment this week of the replacement plan makes clear, it would cost tens of millions of Americans their health insurance. It would be a boon to more well-off Americans and a bane for those not so well-off. Specifically, costs could skyrocket for many elderly people.
For his shabby Trumpcare can be summed up as less for those who need it the most.
And would hurt more of his own supporters than those who supported Hillary Clinton.
Some of these Trump voters who are literally being kept alive because they gained care under the Affordable Care Act voted for a man and a party who promised to take it away.
So it won't be long before those betrayed supporters are chanting "lock HIM up."
Or screaming in pain as they die.
Or shouting like Keith Olbermann does, "We want to live!!!"
And this too is true:
Trump’s lies, his brand and his presidency are like a house of cards and the truth is a box of matches. It’s becoming ever more likely that the consuming flames — destined to reduce the entire edifice to ashes — are imminent, as Trump slowly converts former acolytes into disappointed adversaries.
He's playing with fire, the shadow of treason is hanging over his head, he never should have been president.
And The Resistance is slowly destroying him.
But in the end it will be his murderous Trumpcare that finally finishes him off...
